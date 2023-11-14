Expert-Approved Body Care Tips You Wish You Had Known Sooner
Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, an aesthetic doctor and skin expert highlighted some of these body care issues in her latest Instagram post and listed a few tips that one should follow to make sure they have a healthy looking skin.
When it comes to skincare, everyone wants to focus on the face, but the rest of the body is seldom considered. Besides pimples, blemishes, acne and other such issues plaguing the face, there are a lot of common skin problems seen in other parts of the body that need to be addressed. These problems include dull looking skin, flakiness in winters, ingrown hair, skin chafing, tension and inflammation in certain areas, and the like.
* Use a dry brush before taking a shower to improve blood circulation in the body.