Expert-Approved Body Care Tips You Wish You Had Known Sooner

Use a lotion that has alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) to exfoliate your body. (Photo: Freepik)

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, an aesthetic doctor and skin expert highlighted some of these body care issues in her latest Instagram post and listed a few tips that one should follow to make sure they have a healthy looking skin.

When it comes to skincare, everyone wants to focus on the face, but the rest of the body is seldom considered. Besides pimples, blemishes, acne and other such issues plaguing the face, there are a lot of common skin problems seen in other parts of the body that need to be addressed. These problems include dull looking skin, flakiness in winters, ingrown hair, skin chafing, tension and inflammation in certain areas, and the like.

Read on to find out.

* Use a dry brush before taking a shower to improve blood circulation in the body.

* Use a lotion that has alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA) to exfoliate your body.

* In order to soothe your muscles, add some lavender essential oil to your bath water.

* Use a pumice stone to remove calluses from your feet. Do this while bathing or before going for a shower.

* To treat sunburns and to soothe the skin, apply aloe vera gel.

* To avoid stripping the skin of its natural oils, use a gentle, pH-balanced body wash.

* Remember to exfoliate your skin once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and to reveal smoother, softer skin.

* Not a lot of people follow this, but it is essential to moisturise your skin immediately after showering to lock in moisture and prevent dryness.

* Not just your face, but for the rest of the body use a lotion with SPF to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.

* Remember to get regular massages or use a foam roller to help relieve tension, reduce inflammation, and improve blood circulation in the body.

* Shave in the direction of hair growth to avoid ingrown hair and razor burn.

* Use an anti-chafing powder or cream to prevent irritation and discomfort in areas that are prone to friction.

* Use a loofah or exfoliating mitt to increase circulation and promote healthy, glowing skin.

* Avoid using hot water when showering or bathing, as it can make your skin extremely dry.

* Apply a body oil or serum to help firm, tone, and smooth your skin.

Have you been following any of these things?