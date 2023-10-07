Experiencing An Itchy Scalp? Find Out Which Are Contagious And Which Are Not

An itchy scalp may be caused by many factors but that does not mean all of them are contagious in nature.

Among the many scalp or hair related problems, an itchy scalp might just be the most annoying. The itchy feeling can be continuous for some people and that might divert their attention from work or studies. Another worst thing about an itchy scalp is that you cannot really give in to it when you are in public spaces. People may look at you and perceive something else, they might judge you for having a contagious disease even when you do not.

There are many factors that can cause an itchy scalp, we are here to elaborate some of the most common one's for you.

Here Are Some Possible Reasons Why Your Scalp Is Itchy

Not all factors leading up to an itchy scalp are contagious. Some are cause due internal health problems, some are allergies while other may be caused by bacterial or fungal infections.

Factors That Are Not Contagious

These factors are not contagious:

Excess Sebum Or Oil: When you hair secretes excess sebum and natural oil, your scalp may start to feel itchy. This may happen after three days of shampooing. For people with dry hair, it may be slightly delayed or might not happen. But, if you have oily hair, you should take care to wash your hair on time, before the sebum accumulates. After the dirt and oil is washed away, your scalp will feel normal again.

Allergy: Allergies may happen to some people from hair products, hair colors, shampoo or other chemicals. If you sometimes do not wash off your shampoo properly, the leftover will cause itchiness, if you see a rash on tour scalp, it may be an allergy from hair products.

Dandruff: This is a very common condition experienced by many people. It is not contagious but it is difficult to treat. You may have to be very disciplined with hair care. Wash it often, apply the medications, try home remedies if that helps.

Plaque Psoriasis: Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that appears in skin and scalp. They are very contagious but they can be painful and itchy. There are specific medications which your doctor may recommend to control the symptoms.

Factors That Are Very Contagious

These factors that cause an itchy scalp are contagious and should be treated immediately;

Lice: Head lice is a commonly known scalp problem. It is contagious and caused by a parasite infestation on the scalp. After you get infected, they will start living and breeding on your scalp. The itching sensation is actually an allergic reaction to the insect bites.

Scalp ringworm: This is a fungal infection which causes red, scaly and round like patches. It can happen on the skin and scalp. It can spread through contact.

Scabies: Yes, scabies can infect your scalp along with your skin as well. This is a fungal infection that causes reddish bumps on your skin and scalp. They are very itchy and they typically spread from one person to another. They are caused by microscopic bugs called mites.

