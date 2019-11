Body hair has long been an irritant for countless people. From shaving to tweezing to using epilators, you have probably done it all. But razor burns from shaving is a real possibility and tweezing and epilators can be painful. And the worst thing is that your hair always grows back. This is where laser hair removal comes in. In this procedure, a monochromatic beam of light penetrates the hair follicles and destroys it. It is a permanent hair removal procedure and safe with hardly any side-effects.

According to a study at the Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, Iran, laser therapies commonly used for removal of unwanted hair appear to be safer and remove leg hair more effectively when used separately than when used as a combination treatment.

Researchers say that ‘unwanted hair that potentially has profound effects on psychological well-being is an exceedingly common concern for men and women. During the past decade, laser hair removal has become a popular and accepted method used to reduce the growth of unwanted hair. Laser-assisted photo-epilation or laser hair removal, as first reported in 1996, is accomplished through destruction of the follicular unit [the hair follicle]’.

Nd:YAG laser a better option: Experts

For the purpose of the study, researchers looked at the results of using long-pulsed 755-nanometre alexandrite lasers (12-millimetre and 18-millimetre spot sizes) individually, using a long-pulsed 1,064-nanometre Nd:YAG laser (12-millimetre spot size) and using a combination of the Nd:YAG and alexandrite 12-millimetre spot lasers to reduce leg hair growth on four areas of the legs of 20 individuals of around 32 years of age. Participants received four treatment sessions at eight-week intervals. Researchers measured average hair density with a hair counting device and special software (Visionmed AG). Hair reduction was assessed through digital photographs before treatment and at eight- and 18-month follow up sessions. Adverse effects following treatment were also noted.

They saw that average hair reductions 18 months after final treatment was 75.9 per cent for the 12-millimetre spot size alexandrite laser, 84.3 per cent for the 18-millimetre spot size alexandrite laser, 73.6 per cent for the Nd:YAG laser and 77.8 per cent for the combination therapy. According to them, average pain severity was higher in areas that received the alexandrite laser treatments than in those treated with the Nd:YAG laser. Additionally, the highest incidence of pain and hyperpigmentation was in areas that received the combination treatment.

Following this study, researchers concluded that the ‘use of alexandrite or Nd:YAG laser systems alone for at least four treatments sessions and with eight-week intervals have long-term persistent efficacy in hair reduction with acceptable and transient adverse effects’.

The pros and cons of laser hair removal

This is a safe procedure. It takes very less time and the effects are long lasting. It is safe for use on any part of the body but can be a little uncomfortable. If you have a low pain threshold, you may find this procedure painful.

However, this procedure may sometimes cause superficial scabbing. But this goes away in about 2 to 3 weeks’ time. Some people may suffer a little bit of skin redness, but this is temporary. One disadvantage is that the hair follicles become sensitive and inflamed after the procedure. This may, at times, lead to rashes and infections.