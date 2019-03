There is a lot of difference between the excessive tan resulting from repetitive trips out in the sun and a healthy tan. Little exposure to sun gives you a golden look and excessive exposure to sun gives you dark and dull skin. The skin loses its natural glow. Though there are a lot of products available in the market which gives you false hope that they will remove tan in the most effective and natural way. But the truth is, they are loaded with chemicals which can cause skin issues. And those who are already tanned, using these chemical-based products can harm their skin even more.

So, it is always better to use some easy and homemade face packs to remove tan. The use of natural ingredients is very effective in removing the tan from your face. Even they do not cause any side effects and with their added antioxidants and nutrients they will enhance your skin’s health. And the best part is you will get all these natural ingredients right there in your kitchen. Here are few de-tan face pack recipes which you can make easily at home.

Banana, milk and lemon face pack

Ingredients

1 teaspoon milk

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 banana

How to make: Take a bowl, mash the banana and make sure that no lumps remain. Then add the milk and the lemon juice into this and mix well. Apply this pack on the tanned areas and let it dry for about 15 minutes. Then rinse with lukewarm water. Twice a week you can apply this face pack.

How this works: Banana moisturizes the skin. Also nourishes the skin with healthy minerals and vitamins. It also gives a wonderful natural glow to your skin. To restore natural tone and glow of the skin these nutrients are essential. The other ingredients in this face pack lighten the tan.

Gram flour, olive oil, lemon and turmeric face pack

Ingredients

2-3 tablespoons besan (gram flour)

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 teaspoon lemon juice

A pinch of turmeric powder

How to make: Mix all the ingredients to get a smooth paste. Apply this paste on your face and let it dry for about 10-12 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Apply this face pack twice a week.

How this works: Gram flour absorbs the impurities from the skin and cleans it. It rejuvenates the skin because it contains antioxidants. Turmeric helps to remove the tan and even out the skin tone.

Curd and honey face pack

Ingredients

2 tablespoons curd (plain yoghurt)

1 teaspoon honey

How to make: Mix the two and apply the pack as a thick layer on the skin. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off with tepid water. Repeat this every alternate day.

How this works: Curd exfoliate the skin and remove the tan because it contains naturally produced enzymes and acids. It also reduces the redness that may have occurred due to sun exposure. And honey provides the antioxidants that reverse the skin damage caused by the UV rays.

Image Source: Shutterstock