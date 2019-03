Read this in Hindi.

Maintaining healthy and glowing skin does not need a lot of time. Take a look in your kitchen and you’ll find several ingredients that can be a part of your beauty regimen, whether it is toning, moisturising, nourishing or exfoliating. Skin expert Shailaja Rao, owner of a South-Mumbai based salon, shares a list of everyday ingredients that can double up as exfoliants.

Almond paste: Almonds are rich in vitamin E, which nourishes the skin and brings back the natural glow to it. The vitamin D in it helps lock the moisture and keeps the skin hydrated. Mix coarsely powdered almonds with a few drops of lemon juice, a pinch of gram flour and a teaspoon of cold milk. Use it as a scrub and wash off. Regular use of this almond scrub will leave your skin glowing. You can also try these DIY almond face and hair packs.

Walnuts: There are numerous walnut scrubs available in the market. The rough texture and properties of walnut make it the preferred exfoliating ingredient in most products. Walnuts are rich in essential fatty acids too that help improve the elasticity of the skin, says dermatologist Dr Navin Taneja.

Urad dal: Packed with minerals, black gram or urad dal is an excellent exfoliant. Grind ½ cup soaked urad dal and mix with two tablespoon of ghee and two tablespoon milk. Use this paste as a scrub thrice a week to scrape off the dead skin and lighten it. Here are some beauty benefits of urad dal for your skin and hair.

Green gram: Mung beans or green gram are rich in vitamin A and C and help nourish the skin while exfoliating it. A paste of moong dal mixed with honey and almond oil used as scrub can provide a natural glow to the skin. Here are some other lentil face packs you can try for a healthy and glowing skin.

Rice: A rich source of vitamin E, K and B6, rice helps exfoliate and revive tired-looking skin. Mix rice powder with honey to make a scrub for your face and body. Rice is a gentle yet effective exfoliant and helps you get rid of all the dirt and dead skin cells. Also, try these hair and face packs with rice.

Sabudana: Sago or sabudana is also an exfoliating ingredient. A thick and gentle mask made from sabudana can leave your skin smooth and clean, says Priti Mehta, founder and director of Omved. You can prepare the mask by cooking one tablespoon of soaked sabudana in three tablespoons of lime juice. Once cool, add one teaspoon multani mitti and one tablespoon brown sugar to it. The thick gentle mask can be massaged gently on the skin and also be used as a face pack.

Sea salt: The minerals present in sea salt deep clean, moisturise and stimulate cell growth. Sea salt can be mixed with olive or almond oil to make a scrub for dry skin. The salt exfoliates as well as promotes circulation and the base oils help moisturise your skin, says Shailaja.

Image Source: Shutterstock