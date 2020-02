Some plants have medical properties and beneficial oil is taken from the leaves and stems of such plants. It usually involves the processes of distillation or evaporation. Most of these essential oils are used in aromatherapy. But some have amazing health benefits. Traditional Chinese and Indian medicine have long used these oils as a healing agent. It has been used to treat a diverse range of condition from skin eruptions to digestive problems to hair fall. It is also commonly used in homeopathic medicines. These oils have many beauty benefits and boosting your hair health sis one of them. If you want to flaunt beautiful hair then you must know what oil can help you achieve this. Here, let us look at a few essential oils that can give you shiny and healthy hair.

Lavender essential oil

This essential oil can boost hair growth. It stimulates the growth of hair cells and reduces stress too. Besides, its anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties improve the health of your scalp. All this can give you beautiful hair. Just mix it with coconut oil and apply on your scalp. Leave it on overnight and wash off in the morning. Do this twice a week.

Peppermint essential oil

This oil boosts circulation and enhances the growth of your hair. It also reduces hair fall and it has also been known to increase the number of follicles and follicle depth. You have to mix this essential oil with a carrier oil before massaging it onto your scalp or hair health.

Lemongrass essential oil

It is good for preventing or getting rid of dandruff. But you must use this daily for at least a month for results to show. Just mix a few drops with your shampoo or conditioner and massage it into your scalp. Wash it off with warm water.

Thyme essential oil

This stimulates circulation in the scalp and prevents hair loss. It is also a good treatment for alopecia areata. But this is a strong oil. So use it with care. And don’t leave it on for the whole night. Wash it off in about 15 to 30 minutes.