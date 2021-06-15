Recently so much importance has been given to green tea. Present day research has also revealed the innumerable benefits of green tea in both health and beauty. Just drinking green tea is said to be preferable to any other beverage, due to its high antioxidant content. It contains polyphenols, which are powerful natural antioxidants. These not only have health benefits, but actually help to delay the visible signs of ageing on the skin and hair. They prevent and retard the degeneration caused by oxidation damage. Recent studies carried out by Cancer Prevention Research have also shown that green tea may lower the chances of cancer. This is due to an active component in green tea known as “catechins.” The studies show that catechins actually reduce cancer cell growth and even simulate the death of the cancer cells. The way green tea leaves are processed also helps, because green tea leaves are steamed, which helps in preventing catechins from oxidising. Also Read - The “Beautiful” Vitamins: Know The Benefits Of Each

THE MANY BENEFITS OF GREEN TEA

Drinking green tea daily seems to be a good option, because it has great health benefits. For instance, regularly drinking green tea is said to help in losing weight. It increases fat oxidation and eliminates excess levels of water from the body. This tea is also said to lower cholesterol levels due to the presence of tannins and also lowers blood pressure. However, those who are on medication for such ailments should not discontinue medication without consulting the doctor.

Another benefit of this beverage is its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking it actually benefits the teeth and also freshens the breath. Green tea mouth washes are also available. You can make a cup of green tea with one tea bag and wash the mouth with it. You can also make a paste of the tea leaves and mix it with baking soda. Use it on the teeth like tooth powder and also massage the gums with it.

THE BEAUTY BENEFITS OF GREEN TEA

This beverage, in fact, has many benefits in beauty care.

Use it as a scrub

A mixture of ground almonds, green tea leaves and curd will make a good facial and body scrub.

It can help treat acne and pimples

It has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties and can be used to control acne flareups. Make a powder of green tea leaves and mix it with a little cinnamon powder and lemon juice into a paste. Apply this on the eruptions directly and wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Prevents hair loss

Green tea is also said to help control hair loss and condition the hair, as it contains Vitamins C and E. All you have to do is drink it daily. But don’t over do it. Have just 2 to 3 cups a day.

Soothes the scalp

It also makes for a useful hair tonic and remedy for scalp conditions like dandruff. Research indicates that it can also help to soothe the scalp in conditions like psoriasis and dandruff. Use is as a last rinse after shampoo.

Make your own hair tonic

Take a green tea bad and a cup of hot water to make green tea hair tonic. You can even add a little lemon juice to it. Apply it on the scalp with cotton wool and leave on for 20 minutes. It not only restores health to the hair and softens it, but also adds a healthy shine.

Use it as a rinse

To use it as a hair rinse after shampoo, boil 5 t0 6 cups of water. Put green tea leaves in a bowl and add the hot water to it. Cool and strain. Add the juice of a lemon and use it as a last rinse after shampoo.

It will even make your nails shine

In fact, soaking your fingers in green tea helps to add shine to the nails.

Reduces puffiness around the eyes

Tea bags, used as eye pads, helps to reduce puffiness around eyes and induces relaxation. It is said to help reduce stress. Steep green tea bags in hot water. Allow them to cool and use them as eye pads.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)