Recently so much importance has been given to green tea. Present day research has also revealed the innumerable benefits of green tea in both health and beauty. Just drinking green tea is said to be preferable to any other beverage due to its high antioxidant content. It contains polyphenols which are powerful natural antioxidants. These not only have health benefits but actually help to delay the visible signs of ageing on the skin and hair. They prevent and retard the degeneration caused by oxidation damage. Recent studies carried out by Cancer Prevention Research have also shown that green tea may