Enhance Beauty With Yoga: Perform This Asana For A Wrinkle-Free Skin

One of the asanas that is necessary for beautiful skin and hair is Pranayam, as it helps to reduce stress, increase oxygenation and improve blood circulation.

True beauty comes from within and you can achieve this by regularly performing some yoga asanas. Shahnaz Husain shows the way.

I have always said that good health and beauty are two sides of the same coin. Unless you are healthy from the inside, you cannot reflect true beauty, in terms of a glowing skin. I believe that yoga is very relevant to our modern lifestyle, in terms of both health and beauty. Yoga improves blood circulation, including the circulation of blood to the skin surface. This is so important for the good health of the skin, as it helps to supply essential nutrients to the skin. It also promotes the removal of toxins through the skin. Regular practice of certain asanas tones the skin, imparts a beautiful glow and keeps the skin youthful and free from problems.

Bring back the glow on your skin with yoga

Many beauty problems are triggered off by stress, like acne. Yoga helps to induce relaxation and reduce stress. Therefore, it helps in dealing with stress-related conditions. Studies conducted on those who practice yoga have shown that positive changes also occur in the personality, in attitudes, emotional stability and self-confidence. It has a direct effect on the mind, emotions and mood. In fact, Yoga is a regular stress-buster and puts the glow back on your skin. Feeling good makes you look good too.

Here are a few asanas that you can perform daily to enhance your beauty.

TRENDING NOW

Pranayama

One of the asanas that is necessary for beautiful skin and hair is Pranayam, as it helps to reduce stress, increase oxygenation and improve blood circulation. Pranayama is one of the best exercises of correct breathing. Devoting a few minutes every day allows us the means of natural cleansing of the system. These exercises are now being followed worldwide. Close one nostril with the fingers. Then breathe in through the other nostril. The air should be inhaled in short sniffs. Then close the second nostril and breathe out. Breathe in again through the other nostril and breathe out the same way. Alternate it up to ten times. This purifies the blood stream and cleanses the entire filtering system.

Dhanurasana

Dhanurasana is another posture that benefits the skin, making it clear and adding a glow. The posture resembles a bow. It is excellent for removing toxins, flushing the system and reducing stress.

Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar exercises the entire body and has a rejuvenating effect on both body and mind. It is a set of 12 poses or "asanas," in a particular sequence, accompanied by controlled breathing. It helps the organ systems to stay healthy, apart from keeping the body youthful and the mind calm. It is ideal for delaying the visible signs of ageing on the skin.

You may like to read

A special asanas for a wrinkle-free skin

For wrinkle-free skin, try this yoga 'asana' along with Pranayama.

Stand straight and place feet and legs wide apart.

Cover face with palms and breathe deeply and quickly for 10 counts.

Then while continuing breathing, rub the face with the fingers, starting from chin and going to the forehead.

Include the area around eyes.

This helps to make the skin smooth, firm and radiant.

The regular practice of yoga helps to preserve the youthful properties of the skin. You can say that it is a face-lift. It has powerful rejuvenating and revitalizing benefits.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES