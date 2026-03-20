Eid Glow Up Guide: Why hydration is the ultimate secret to radiant skin

Get your Eid glow with simple hydration tips. Here's How water, diet, and skincare can transform dull post-Ramadan skin into radiant, healthy skin

Eid Glow Up Guide Why hydration is the ultimate secret to radiant skin

Eid is not just about eating your favourites, but also how healthy your skin looks, and that includes taking care of your skin just like you should. Several weeks of fasting makes the skin of many people dry, dull or tired. The actual trick to obtaining that natural, glowing Eid shine is not costly items or even complex procedures, but rather, hydration.

Ramadan can also cause dehydration due to long periods of water loss, and this has a direct effect on your skin. When the body does not have enough fluids, the skin may tend to lose its elasticity, become flaky, and may develop a dull colour. That is the reason the first and most significant step in your Eid glow up is to rehydrate your body.

Eid glow up guide: Why hydration is the ultimate secret?

Hydration is the ultimate secret for Eid glow up

Begin with adequate consumption of water

Begin with the increased consumption of water. At least 7-8 glasses of water per day is the goal you should accomplish to bring back your body and restore the natural balance. By being hydrated, you will be able to enhance your blood circulation, which makes your skin appear plump, fresher and younger. You can add fruits, mint or lemon to plain water in case plain water is boring.

Food plays a role in hydration

Food is also important in the hydration of the skin. Incorporate water foods such as cucumbers, watermelon, oranges, and tomatoes in food. Such foods not only keep your body hydrated, they are also important sources of vitamins and antioxidants that restore and renew your skin. Vitamin C-rich foods, including citrus fruits, can also be used to increase the formation of collagen, which makes your skin look healthy and natural just before Eid.

Lightweight and hydrating serum

The use of skincare is also important in terms of retaining hydration. Replace the harsh soap you use with a moisturizing one that does not deprive your skin of the natural oils. Apply a lightweight and hydrating serum that contains hyaluronic acid, in particular. This is a very strong ingredient that attracts and keeps the moisture in your skin to appear smooth and supple. Seal it with a good moisturizer to lock out the hydration and shield your skin barrier.

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Rest is important with hydration

It is not to be overlooked that sleep is important. Your routine can also change after Ramadan, and rest is a necessity when repairing the skin. Strive to get 7-8 hours of sleep so that dark circles can be minimised and your skin can be able to renew itself naturally. A skin that has not had sleep appears much healthier.

Do not overdo your skin

The other important thing is not to overdo your skin using heavy makeup. The easiest way to wear heavy makeup is to go light since breathable makeup helps to highlight your features instead of concealing them. Wet skin is the best base that will leave your makeup flawless and long-lasting.

You can use a weekly highlighting mask

To prepare for the Eid, you can try to hydrate your face with a weekly highlighting mask. Aloe vera, honey, and yogurt are ingredients that will give your skin a deep level of nourishment and increase the amount of moisture. This additional step will bring a discernible difference in attaining that festive look.

Overall, bear in mind, glowing skin is not only about the skin that you use topically, but also about the general health. Proper skin care, healthy eating habits, and being hydrated will change dull skin to a glowing one. Make hydration your secret to ultimate beauty this Eid. By following the correct steps and observing the habits, you can develop a new, radiant feel and appearance that will make you feel and look your best during the parties.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.