Eating sea squirts could help reverse ageing, early research suggests

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A "fountain of youth" is a mythical thing but scientists are now looking at a real and rather tasty possibility. Sea squirts a type of seafood may hold the secret to undoing some of the effects of ageing according to a 2022 study.
An international team of researchers from several institutions including Stanford University and Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University examined naturally occurring compounds called plasmalogens which are a fat found in sea squirts. The compounds are already naturally found in humans such as the brain, heart and immune cells but become depleted as we age.
Another perspective from Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant, Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi who was not involved in the study said that the results are "interesting but need caution". He said, "Substances like plasmalogens are crucial for cell function particularly in the brain. The animal results are encouraging but we need well-conducted human studies before we can claim an anti-ageing breakthrough."
Researchers performed a test in which mice were administered plasmalogens every day for two months in the study. The results showed that the mice not only learned better and remembered more but also appeared physically different with darker and thicker fur. For instance implying that the plasmalogens had a general anti-ageing effect. Memory and learning enhancements were assessed in the Morris water maze which is used to test spatial learning and memory. Older mice tend to perform poorly on this test but those receiving plasmalogens improved their performance and became more like younger mice.
Researchers believe that it's the effect of plasmalogens on the brain that makes the difference. As people age they can lose synapses which are connections between neurons that allow them to communicate. Not only was the loss of synapses halted in the treated mice but new connections started to be created.
Scientists also saw activation of genes associated with neurogenesis the formation of new brain cells and synaptic plasticity. The other key factor is inflammation as people age the immune system can become overactivated which results in inflammation that kills neurons. The researchers found that plasmalogens were able to dampen this inflammatory response making it easier for the brain to repair itself.
More than just brain benefits Plasmalogens may do more than boost brain health. Researchers believe plasmalogens enhance the fluidity of cell membranes which is crucial for effective cell signalling. There is also emerging research that these molecules may play a role in the gut-brain axis which is the link between gut and brain function. Other research over the past year has backed up these results by demonstrating improvements in memory function and inflammatory response as well as improved heart function in animals.
The findings are encouraging, but scientists warn it's early days. The research has mostly been done in animals, and humans are highly complex. There have been some preliminary human studies with some small benefits in people with mild cognitive impairment but not clear how this happened. More extensive and long-term research is required to consider plasmalogens as a viable anti-ageing tool.
Sea squirts a popular delicacy in some areas of Korea and Japan could prove to be a surprising anti-ageing weapon but for now they're more a curiosity than a discovery. If human studies confirm these results the possibility of dietary interventions slowing or even partially reversing the process of ageing may become more of a reality. In the meantime, healthcare professionals say the old truisms still apply i.e the key to healthy ageing is a balanced diet, regular exercise and other healthy lifestyle choices.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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