Eating sea squirts could help reverse ageing, early research suggests

Scientists are studying sea squirts for anti-ageing potential with early findings showing improved memory and brain health in animals though human benefits remain unproven.

Eating sea squirts could help reverse ageing. (Image: AI Generated)

Researchers performed a test in which mice were administered plasmalogens every day for two months in the study. The results showed that the mice not only learned better and remembered more but also appeared physically different with darker and thicker fur. For instance implying that the plasmalogens had a general anti-ageing effect. Memory and learning enhancements were assessed in the Morris water maze which is used to test spatial learning and memory. Older mice tend to perform poorly on this test but those receiving plasmalogens improved their performance and became more like younger mice. How it works in the brain Researchers believe that it's the effect of plasmalogens on the brain that makes the difference. As people age they can lose synapses which are connections between neurons that allow them to communicate. Not only was the loss of synapses halted in the treated mice but new connections started to be created. Scientists also saw activation of genes associated with neurogenesis the formation of new brain cells and synaptic plasticity. The other key factor is inflammation as people age the immune system can become overactivated which results in inflammation that kills neurons. The researchers found that plasmalogens were able to dampen this inflammatory response making it easier for the brain to repair itself. You may like to read