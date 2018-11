While getting ready for a party, did you spot that painful dry skin on your face? Embarrassing right? Don’t fret anymore, you will be able to tackle dry skin with the help of these magnificent foods. So, eat these foods which will help you to treat your dry skin now! Hence, these foods can help you to moisturize and hydrate.

You can opt for avocado: It is abundant in vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, folate and so on, and can help you to repair your skin. It can also hydrate skin, reduce the roughness of your skin and make it supple and smooth. You can incorporate it in your salads, smoothies and so on.

You can opt for aloe vera: It is loaded with lipids, water, vitamins A, C, E, B12, and choline, zinc, copper, potassium, magnesium, selenium, chromium, and calcium which can help you to bid adieu to your skin woes. It is also antioxidant, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to moisturize your skin and make it supple. It can also help you to slow down your ageing process and can help you to protect yourself from the UV rays of the skin. You can have aloe vera juice in a quantity recommended by your expert. Don't go overboard.

You can opt for cucumber: The fantastic cucumber is jam-packed with vitamins A, C, and K, folate, potassium, zinc, selenium, phosphorus and dietary fibre. It has high water content and can help you to keep your skin healthy. You can opt for cucumber detox water, eat it raw or include it in your salads, sandwiches, soup or juice.

You can opt for flax feeds: The amazing Flax seeds have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to eliminate toxins out from your body and can help you to enhance your blood circulation, reduce skin irritation and can nourish your skin. You can add flax seed powder in your smoothies, salads or have flax seeds powder in an amount suggested by your expert.

You can opt for olive oil: It is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can help you to protect your skin and it can also hydrate your skin. So, nourish your skin by just including olive oil in your diet.

It is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties and can help you to protect your skin and it can also hydrate your skin. So, nourish your skin by just including olive oil in your diet. You can opt for chamomile tea: It is loaded with vitamin A, folate, and minerals such as potassium, sodium, magnesium, and iron and can help you to soothe dry and itchy skin. Thus, the water content in it can help you moisturize your skin.