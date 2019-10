Sleeping too much or too less harms the production of the stress hormone cortisol. This increases stress and causes inflammation in skin. ©Shutterstock

The Simmba actress, Sara Ali Khan, who is already considered a role model for her impressive fight against obesity after she lost 35 kgs is now inspiring women to take care of their skin. In a recent interview with a reputed media house, she talked about her struggle to take care of her skin between shoots and workouts. She never misses a workout session, no matter how caught up she is with work. Speaking at length about her skin care routine, she told her fans how they can too care of their skin during this coming Diwali. Let us take a look at the beauty tips that this Bollywood actor shares with her fans.

Exercise

Apart from maintaining weight, Sara Ali Khan told her fans that she exercises to detox her skin. Exercise promotes sweat, which helps in removal of toxins from the body. Regular exercise also helps in improving the blood circulation on skin surface. This opens up the skin pores that are clogged with pollutants.

Eat right

We have all heard the saying, you are what you eat. This applies to your beauty too. Eating fried and oily food increases the risk of developing skin conditions like acne and dullness. It is important that you eat the right food that can enhance your beauty. This will also reduce your risk of developing skin conditions. According to the National Institute of Health, USA, eating food rich in omega-3 fatty acids like fish and food rich in vitamin C, like avocado, can help in protecting your skin from oxidative damage.

Hydration is important

Hydration is the key, Sara Ali khan said. This is a beauty tip that you must follow. Water is a natural detoxifier. It helps reduce pimples, marks and acne. To keep her skin hydrated, she mentioned that she uses a sheet mask, as she believes that is the quickest and most effective way of hydrating the body as she moves from one shoot to another.

Relax

Skin is an organ which needs rest too. This festive reason when you are running from one place to another, you are also tiring your skin. Fifteen minutes of sheet mask and rest could go a long way in keeping different skin conditions at bay.

Get proper sleep

It is important that you get 8 hours of proper sleep. Otherwise, it could hurt your skin. Sleeping too much or too less harms the production of the stress hormone cortisol. This increases stress and causes inflammation in skin. According to the National Sleep Foundation, USA, increased level of cortisol could lead to development of wrinkles, sagging skin and dark circles under the eyes. Keep this beauty tip if you want to look beautiful.