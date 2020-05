Dandruff is a common problem faced by many women. If you suffer from this condition, you will experience itchiness in your scalp. Often you will also notice flakes that leave you with white bits in your hair and an inflamed scalp. But many people don’t realize what really causes them. If you have an itchy scalp, it may be because of your genes. Yes, according to experts, dandruff can also be a hereditary problem. However, there are still a lot of misconceptions about this. Here, we reveal the exact causes of a flaky scalp. Also Read - 4 ingredients that can help fight dandruff naturally

What causes dandruff?

Dandruff can occur because of many things, including dry skin and allergic reactions from harmful hair products. Sometimes, it may be caused by seborrheic dermatitis, which is a serious inflammatory skin condition that may be partially caused by yeast and hormone changes. Some people are sensitive to a type of yeast called malassezia furfur that naturally exists on the scalp. Usually, such fungus is harmless but it feeds on the skin's oil. According to the experts, if allowed to overgrow,it can cause an inflammatory response that leads to a buildup of skin cells that then turn into chronic dandruff.

Your genes may also be a reason for a flaky scalp as dandruff has a tendency to run in families. Apart from that, other issues like contact dermatitis, eczema, and scalp psoriasis, can also lead to dandruff.

How to treat dandruff?

There are a lot of medical treatments and hair care products available in the market to deal with the issue of flaking. But, it is best to take care of your hair’s health naturally without resorting to chemical products, which can prove to be harmful. Therefore, here’s a list of kitchen ingredients you can use in your hair to fight a flaky scalp. Check out:

Vinegar

The acidic content of vinegar is extremely helpful in drastically reducing flaky scalp. Vinegar helps in treating itchy, dry skin and also helps to kill dandruff-causing fungus and bacteria. Apply an equal quantity of white vinegar and water on the scalp for about half an hour before shampooing your hair.

Neem

Neem is a go-to ingredient when it comes to taking care of your skin. It contains anti-bacterial and anti-fungal qualities. And since dandruff can mostly be attributed to fungal colonization of scalp, neem is an ideal remedy for this issue. Use a very diluted version of neem (neem boiled in water) for the scalp as concentrated versions may only irritate the skin further.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil consists of anti-acne and anti-fungal medications and boasts of its exceptional power to fight fungal and bacterial infections. Add two drops of the oil to your shampoo and wash your hair normally to notice the difference.

Garlic

Garlic has some medicinal properties, which can’t be overlooked. It is immensely beneficial as an anti-fungal natural product. Take two cloves of garlic and after mixing with water, use it on your scalp to see quick results. You can also mix a little honey and ginger in order to ward off the foul smell.

Aloe Vera

Apart from its cooling and exfoliating properties, aloe vera has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties too. It is best to directly extract some gel from the plant and apply it in the scalp before washing it off with an anti-dandruff shampoo.