Hey, it is Dussehra time and who doesn’t want to look absolutely dazzling during this festive season? Most of us eagerly wait for these 10 days to look our best. Starting from smooth, glazy hair to a flawless, glowing skin, we try to achieve the perfect look for these few days. Your nails, of course should not be an exception. In case you are thinking about heading out to a nail salon, I would request you to try out the natural way first. See how nature can help you get beautiful nails. Here are ways of getting pretty, natural nails.

Eat a healthy diet: Eating a well-balanced diet has great impact on your overall health, including your nail health too. Vitamin rich diet is essential for long, healthy nails. Vitamin deficiencies often show up as weakened, brittle fingernails or pits in the nail.

Keep them trimmed: Suffering a broken nail is absolutely painful and the only way to avoid broken nails is by keeping them well-trimmed. Try and know the length your nails can withstand and avoid out growing them unnecessarily.

Moisturise your cuticles: Your nails may not need to get moisturised, but you certainly need to keep your fingertips and cuticles. According to experts, cuticle is a naturally tough piece of skin and is prone to cracking and drying out painfully if it is kept dry and not moisturised. You can use any kind of moisturiser to keep the place moist.

Use baking soda to clean your nails: While regular hand washing is a great way of keeping your nail surface clean and white from within, baking soda does wonder in scrubbing your nails. All you need to do is dip a wet toothbrush into baking soda and scrub under each nail. Adding a few drops of lemon juice or peroxide if you need extra whitening of nails.