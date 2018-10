The festive season of Dussehra is about to end and you have had enough of food, fun and more for the last few days. Your teeth have taken enough and now it is time for you to take care of your pearly whites in order to keep them healthy. Here are some ways that can help you maintain your dental health.

Avoid soda for the next few days: In case you want to keep your teeth shiny bright, you need to make sure you ditch soda as the acid ingredient present in it can cause havoc to your teeth.

Reduce sugar consumption: You also got to reduce your intake of sugar if you have to keep up your dental health. Sugar enhances bacterial growth and acidity in your mouth, thereby leading to formation of plaque.

Quit smoking: Smoking is very harmful for your health as the nicotine present in it eats away your gums and leaves behind bad stench on your teeth. Hence, it is essential for you to quit smoking if you want your teeth to shine and sparkle.

Brush after every meal: In case you have skipped brushing after every meal during the festive season, it is time for you to get back to your old good habit again or start it anew. Brushing teeth after every meal makes sure that your teeth is kept free of bits of food that get stuck between your teeth and spreads bacterial infection.