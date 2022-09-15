Dramatic Drumstick: How The Moringa Helps Your Skin, Hair, And Body?

Moringa is another herb that has cholesterol-reducing properties. The leaves of the moringa tree, its pods and flowers have been used in Indian households for ages. Its leaves protect the heart and reduce harmful cholesterol levels, which block the blood vessels and help avoid a heart attack.

Dietician Vidhi Chawla shares the fantastic benefits of moringa for skin, hair, and body

Are you tired of using chemical beauty products and want to switch to mother nature? We understand that you become conscious about the products you apply to your skin, hair, and body. Dietician Vidhi Chawla, the founder of Fisico Diet Clinic,has a solution for you. Have you ever heard about the herb Moringa? Well, it is a jack of all trade plants as it has numerous benefits. Most commonly, it is used in oils and is very effective for skincare, haircare the entire body. Read these fantastic benefits of Moringa for skin, hair, and body.

Skin

Helps boost skin collagen formation: Moringa contains a high amount of Vitamin C necessary to form natural skin collagen. It also stabilizes collagen, improving skin elasticity. In addition, it helps reduce open pores making your skin tighten. Helps fight acne: Moringa contains strong anti-bacterial properties that help fight acne breakouts. In addition, one can apply the moringa leaves paste on the spots to see the results. One can consume moringa powder, too, as it helps in removing toxins and purifying blood that causes acne. Reduces the signs of ageing: Moringa oil or powder provides a glow to your skin, making it look healthy and reducing dullness and dryness. It thereby reduces the signs of ageing and reduces wrinkles by preventing free radical damage due to the antioxidants present in it. In addition, it contains cytokinins and vitamin C, which prevents skin sagging.

Hair

Helps in hair thickness: Moringa contains omega 3, which enables hair thickness, helps in closing the pores, and helps in retaining the nutrition in the hair by acting as an overcoat, which enhances your hair thickness and texture. Helps in hair growth: Moringa contains biotin, which increases the oxygen supply in the scalp, and helps hair cells' longevity. Apart from this, it contains vitamin A, zinc, and iron that keep your hair healthy. Helps retain shine and elasticity: Moringa is a natural conditioner for your hair as it contains natural behenic acid levels. Hence it makes your hair shiny and looks bouncy. It also protects your hair from dull, brittle strands.

Body

Helps prevent Breast Cancer: Moringa contains anti-inflammatory properties. In addition, it helps in decreasing colony formation and cell motility. Thereby consuming moringa powder regularly can help women avoid breast cancer. Helps prevent chronic diseases: Moringa includes vitamins, alkaloids, flavonoids, and other bioactive compounds that help treat chronic problems like high blood pressure leading to heart problems, diabetes, cancer, liver issues, etc. Helps lower sugar levels: Moringa is a saviour for people with diabetes. It contains antioxidants called Quercetin and Chlorogenic acid, which help in lowering blood pressure and also help stabilize blood sugar levels.

One can consume moringa leaves or seeds, but pregnant women must be careful about the bark or pulp as it may lead to miscarriage due to uterine contractions. Hence, pregnant women should eat Moringa leaves only. In addition, the leaves have several health benefits, like preventing pregnancy constipation and maintaining good immune health.