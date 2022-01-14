Don’t Neglect Personal Hygiene: It Is An Integral Part Of Your Daily Beauty Ritual

A daily bath, or shower, is a must. All parts of the body should be washed well, specially the neck, armpits and feet.

Beauty icon Shahnaz Husain reveals why personal hygiene matters and why you must make it a part of your daily beauty ritual.

One of the most important aspects of looking and feeling good is your personal hygiene. You may have attractive features and an alluring figure, but lack of personal cleanliness can really put people off. Believe me, it shows. No amount of perfume, deodorants or make-up can camouflage the signs of inadequate hygiene. Keeping clean, fresh and fragrant is something you owe, not only to yourself, but to others you come in contact with. In fact, it is the basis of good health and good grooming.

Effects of improper hygiene on skin

Improper daily hygiene can undermine the health in a number of ways. The skin is influenced by many external factors, like dirt, chemical pollutants and bacteria. By daily washing, bathing and cleaning, we can help to remove these and keep ourselves free from infections and accumulation of toxic wastes. Dirt and pollutants can block the pores of the skin and hamper the excretion of wastes. As you know, the skin excretes waste substances through sweat. Sweat and sweat deposits also settle on the skin and must be removed daily. In fact, it is the decomposition of bacteria in sweat that causes an unpleasant body odour and decomposition begins to occur about six hours after you sweat.

A daily bath is a must

A daily bath, or shower, is a must. All parts of the body should be washed well, specially the neck, armpits and feet. These are areas where germs accumulate. Apart from a mild soap, you would need a clean rough-textured washcloth or loofah, sponge, a long-handled brush for the back, a pumice stone, a nail brush, aromatic oil, cologne, talcum powder. If you have dry skin, a pre-bath cream or oil application will help. A washcloth helps to scrub the body, but it should be washed daily and dried in the sun. A pumice stone can be used on the elbows and heels. The fragrant oil can be added to the bath water.

TRENDING NOW

Pre-bath rituals

During ancient times, many pre-bath rituals were popular, to clean the body, maintain hygiene and beautify the skin at the same time. For instance, a paste of gram flour (besan), wheat bran (choker) and turmeric (haldi), mixed with cream of milk was used on the body, to cleanse and soften the skin. Rose petals, oils of jasmine, rose, sandalwood, and so on were added to the bath water. Home-made infusions were also used to wash the body. Even now, these infusions can be made by soaking neem leaves in hot water and letting it stand overnight. Use the water to bathe the next morning. It not only helps to prevent infections, but also soothes rashy conditions. Fenugreek (methi) seeds can also be used similarly.

Pay special attention to the feet

After washing them well, dry them thoroughly and apply talcum powder, during hot weather. In winters, when you wear socks and shoes, you need to keep your feet moisturized and dry. In summer, wear open footwear, so that the sweat evaporates. This helps to avoid fungal infections like athlete's foot and ring worm, which grow on moist skin.

Keep your clothes clean

Cleanliness and hygiene also extend to your clothes. Sweat clings to clothes and leads to a stale and unpleasant odour. Change your clothes daily, especially your underclothes. This is a must even in cold weather. In summer, two changes of clothing are necessary. Wear cotton clothes during summer, so that the cool, porous material helps the perspiration to escape and evaporate.

You may like to read

Keeping clean and fragrant helps to project an attractive appearance and boost self-confidence. Your skin, hair, teeth, nails and feet, all need daily care and cleanliness, for good health and good looks. Knowing that you have attended to each and every part of your body imparts a feeling of confidence that actually helps you to look and feel your best.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES