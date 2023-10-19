Don't Have A Makeup Remover? Try These 5 Natural Alternatives

If you do not have a makeup remover at home, do not worry one bit, here are 5 hacks that you can find in the vicinity of your own house.

Do you often dread about removing your makeup at the end of the day? This is a common emotion that many men and women feel. Removing your makeup is not as much fun as applying it. It is even worse when you do not own a product that will help you clean your face easily. Some people can afford such fancy products while others cannot. But, there is nothing to worry. Experts often claim that there are plenty of naturally available products which may be more effective and skin-friendly.

Here Are Some DIY Tips You Can Follow

Coconut oil

Coconut oil is found in almost every Indian household. Do not underestimate the benefits of this oil because it is multifaceted. It is very good for hair, skin, some Indian cuisine use this to cook food and that is also very healthy. Most of all, it acts as a very good makeup remover. Because of the various benefits it has for skin, it may even be better than other products which have chemicals in them.

Honey

Honey is one hundred per cent natural and has many health benefits for skin. It has properties which can help keep our skin hydrated, it can enhance elasticity, it can reduce fine lines, age spots and wrinkles. Try this alternative to remove makeup even if you own a makeup remover. This is chemical free and comes without any side effects. After using it, just wash it off with water.

Rose Water Mixed With Jojoba Oil

This tip is especially for people who struggle with dry skin. If you wash you face with soap, it may become too dry so, here is the alternative. Use rose water mixed with jojoba oil. Rose water acts as a natural toner and jojoba oil is known to be very beneficial for skin. It will help keep your skin hydrated, remove your make-up easily and also enrich your skin with the antioxidants that they contain.

Use A Simple Moisturiser

Moisturisers cannot harm you, especially if you use the one which you always use before going to bed. They can actually be very effective in removing makeup. Dab a little bit on your face, spread it evenly and them remove to with a cotton. Another process is by adding a dab on cotton and then using it on your skin.

Lip Balm

Lip balms are also an extremely effective makeup remover. Take a small portion on a cotton and clean your face with it. There is no need to wash your face after that if you have dry skin type. In case you have oily skin, you can wash your face and then follow up with your go to moisturiser.

