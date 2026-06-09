Does collagen really work? Largest 2026 review finds benefits for skin, joint pain, and bone health

A major 2026 review suggests collagen supplements may support healthier skin, reduce joint discomfort, and improve bone health, offering benefits beyond beauty.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 9, 2026 3:17 PM IST

Collagen (Image AI Generated)

Today, collagen is one of the most sought after wellness pill supplements, trendy powder tubs are filling social media feeds, and many smoothies at breakfast time are now whether to collagen-peptides. Collagen is used by many as it has been reported to help with skin elasticity, prevent or minimise signs of ageing, and aid joints and bones. One big question that has never been answered, though, regarding collagen is does it work?

The claims from supplement companies may include shiny skin, a decrease in wrinkles, and improved joint strength, but sometimes their scientific backing is questionable. Now, a large study could give some clarity that is much-needed.

Largest collagen review of 2026

For the first time there is a comprehensive evaluation of collagen supplements provided in a landmark umbrella review published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal Open Forum. The work was directed by scientists from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK.

This review examined the findings of 16 systematic reviews and 113 randomised controlled trials that included close to eight thousand participants in studies conducted in Canada, the United States and other countries. The aim for the researchers was to find out if there's any real health benefit from collagen supplements, based on results from various studies that have reported high-quality data.

Benefits for skin health

Collagen was found to have positive effects on skin health coming in as one of the strongest ones. They found that regular collagen intake was associated with increase in skin water content, skin elasticity and aesthetic parameters.

As people get older, their skin begins to decrease collagen levels, causing lines and sag. The discussed review indicates that collagen supplementation could be beneficial in reducing some of these outward signs of aging as it helps in maintaining collagen structure and water balance in the skin.

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They observed that many people benefited best when they were taking collagens regularly over time, so it is important to do it regularly, and don't expect immediate results.

Relief for joint pain

The research also yielded good news for joint health. The collagen supplement participants stated that they experienced a decrease in joint discomfort and pain, especially older adults and individuals with joint problems.

Collagen is an important ingredient in cartilage, which protects joints. With age, symptoms of stiffness and pain may occur due to cartilage wear. The review indicates that collagen supplementation could be beneficial for joint support and comfort; however, there are some differences in trial outcomes.

What about bone health?

Collagen also has some evidence that it can help with bone health. Collagen is a component of the structure of bones, which gives them strength and flexibility; researchers think supplements may help maintain bone density.

The authors said their study adds to the evidence of collagen's benefits to bones, but that more long-term research is necessary to better understand its effect compared to that of its skin and joint benefits.

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