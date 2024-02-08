Do You Suffer From Acne? Avoid Making These 3 Skincare Mistakes

Find out what you must and must not do for the sake of your skin if you have acne.

Acne is an inflammatory disorder that happens when the hair follicles under the skin become clogged. Sebum and dead skin cells plug the pores, leading to pimples.

It is especially important for people who suffer from acne and other such issues to take care of their skin, wash and moisturise it from time-to-time, and apply medication whenever necessary. Just like any other kind of lifestyle-related disorder, a skin issue also needs a proactive approach and some amount of discipline. One needs to diligently follow a routine dictated by a doctor. If you suffer from acne, there are some dos and don'ts that you need to know about.

According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, acne is an inflammatory disorder of the skin that happens when the hair follicles under the skin become clogged. As a result, sebum -- an oil that helps keep skin from drying out -- and dead skin cells plug the pores, leading to "lesions, commonly called pimples or zits".

In an Instagram post, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, explained that people are guilty of making three basic mistakes that usually exacerbate their acne: over-washing of face, skipping moisturiser and wearing makeup during workouts.

The doctor explained that one should ideally wash their skin twice -- morning and night. "It is enough for almost all skin types. She cautioned against over-washing, stating that when you wash the face more than three times in a day, it can strip the skin of natural oils.

"Skin has its own natural oils that protect it from irritants like makeup, dirt and bacteria. When you are over-washing, you are stripping the skin of its natural oils making it dry and irritated, and more vulnerable to harmful irritants," said the dermatologist.

The next point is that of skipping the moisturiser. According to the doctor, trying to keep the skin too dry if you have acne, is "not a good approach". "Skipping moisturiser only causes your skin to overcompensate with more oil. Just use a lightweight and hydrating moisturiser, which also reduces the risk of irritation from any anti-acne products recommended to you," she suggested.

The third mistake that the doctor highlighted is that of wearing makeup during workout. When you do it, you expose yourself to "severe congestion and clogging of pores". Dr Waraich simply had one word for this practice: "avoid".

