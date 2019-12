Beauty needs constant care. The skin care industry is booming today, and we see many products in the market that promise to take care of all your beauty needs. While there are numerous beauty treatments today, it is good to have a proper beauty routine. You can choose to follow one that suits your lifestyle and the amount of time you can devote to it. But for anything to be effective, it is extremely important to maintain hygiene. This will go a long way in giving you a glowing skin, shiny hair and healthy nails. Proper beauty hygiene is a must and you must follow it diligently in addition to any beauty routine that you may choose to follow. Without it, all your efforts may just go to waste. But what constitutes beauty hygiene? It is nothing too difficult. You can easily do this and make heads turn.

DO’S AND DON’TS OF BEAUTY HYGIENE

These simple do’s and don’ts will effectively keep your beauty routine strong and boost overall health.

Do moisturize your face after your daily wash

After you wash your face, don’t forget to apply moisturizer in order to prevent breakouts and irritation. Washing your face can leave it feeling dehydrated and prone to irritation, especially during the winter season. There are many different types of moisturizers available depending on your skin type. Don’t be afraid to try out a few until you find the right one for your skin.

Don’t put lemon juice or toothpaste on your face

We’ve all heard various DIY treatments for pimples and spots. If any of those treatments include putting lemon juice or toothpaste on your face, don’t do it. While lemon juice is extremely acidic and can cause redness and irritation, toothpaste contains whitening ingredients that can damage your skin just like lemon juice. Opt for a spot treatment or an essential oil to get rid of pimples instead.

Do wash your makeup brushes every week

Most of us probably don’t do this and it’s a pretty big faux pas when it comes to your beauty hygiene. Not only can the buildup on your makeup brushes damage your skin, but the leftover makeup on the brushes can cause an uneven application of makeup on your skin. A simple cleaning with baby wash or baby shampoo and warm water every week should do the trick.

Don’t put your makeup brushes or toothbrush by the toilet

What you might not know is that when you flush the toilet, water residue from the toilet can reach up to 16 feet. This means that all your brushes by the sink or by the toilet can get this residue making it the perfect breeding ground for a ton of germs. To avoid this unsanitary exposure, place your brushes in the medicine cabinet or far away from the toilet as possible. Better yet, you might want to invest in a toothbrush cap to be safe.

Do apply sunscreen

Sunscreen is not just reserved for beach days but should be applied every day, even if you are indoors. Sunscreen can help to protect your skin from sun damage and fight the onset of fine lines and wrinkles. While most makeup products come with SPF in them, look out for moisturizers with SPF as well to give your whole body protection from the sun.

Don’t go tanning too often

Tanning requires you to be under the sun, which means that you are being exposed to the sun’s damaging rays. Your skin can suffer a lot from overexposure to the sun, not to mention that sunburns are not exactly fun to deal with. Try to use natural moisturizers that boost your skin’s natural glow and avoid tanning too often.

Do drink lots of water

Water is important to keep your skin hydrated and maintain your cell’s overall health. Keeping your skin hydrated will only improve your skin’s texture and keep it moisturized for optimal health. Additionally, avoid drinking sugary drinks, which are not only unhealthy for you but can also cause acne and inflammation of the skin.

Don’t pop your pimples

When you can feel a pimple on your face, resist the urge to pop it. Popping your pimples will leave you with a scar on your face and cause irritation and redness that could last for a long period of time. Next time you can feel a pimple coming on, put on a rejuvenating facemask and apply a spot treatment to help it heal naturally instead.

Text sourced from zliving.com