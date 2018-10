Grapes are a storehouse of polyphenolic phytochemical compounds which can help you to cut down your risk of cancer and heart diseases. Yes, you have heard it right! Those little amazing grapes can help you to improve your overall well-being. Apart from that, they are also beneficial for your skin. We are not kidding! If you want to protect yourself against sunburns, slow down your ageing or want to make your skin supple the grapes are your solution for all your worries related to skin. here, we decode how those magnificent grapes can help you to dazzle!

They can help you to slow down your ageing: Grapes contain anti-ageing properties and can protect your skin from free radicals. Free radicals are the reason behind premature ageing. So, if you are worried about those annoying signs of ageing like wrinkles, dark spots, blemishes, fine lines and so on, then go for grapes. Furthermore, they also carry vitamin C, which is vital for the formation of collagen which is essential to maintain the elasticity of the skin and reverse your ageing. Apply the pulp of grapes in your face and wash it off after some time.

They can protect you from sunburns: The fleshy part of it contain proanthocyanidins and resveratrol which are known as powerful antioxidants. So, applying those fantastic mashed grapes on your face act as a sunscreen and can help you to reduce the redness due to sunburns and minimizes the damage done by the skin cells.

They can make your skin supple: Grape seed extract is abundant in vitamin E and can retain the moisture of your skin. Moreover, it can also exfoliate your skin by helping you to get rid of the dead cells on your skin. Ta da, you will notice that your skin has become soft! You can scrub your face with grape seed extract gently.