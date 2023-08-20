Do You Have Dry Skin Problem? Here's A List Of Vitamins and Supplements To Help

We all aim for a perfect skin but the increasing pollution and environmental changes will never let that happen. Dry skin can cause our skin to have a rough texture that lacks moisture. This skin type is very common and it is also called Xeroderma. Let's try to find out what really causes dry skin and what are the factors involved.

There are several factors that cause of dry skin like

Age Factor: As we begin to age, moisture content from our skin dries up this causes the fat and collagen to also dry up. This can cause skin thinning.

Climate Changes: Deteriorating climate condition has impacted us in every way. From hair to skin, it hasn't even spared the internal organs. The increasing temperature can have a huge impact on skin's hydration. Although, dry skin is common in winters but the changing climate has made it common in all seasons.

Genetic and Health Factors: It is possible to have a dry skin if your parents had it, genes come to act here. Other than that if there are some underlying health factors then it can also impact your skin's condition.

There are different ways of dealing with your dry skin. Whether it's a best moisturizer or diet, everything can help but here is the list of some best vitamins and supplements for the dry skin.

Vitamin D

The first in the list is the Vitamin D that does not only help to treat other health problems but it also helps your skin. Vitamin D is crucial for skin health as it supports skin barrier function, cell growth, and the skin's immune system. Research suggests that low vitamin D levels can lead to dry skin and skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

Collagen

Collagen is the main protein in skin and it is linked to skin elasticity and hydration. Studies show that collagen supplements may enhance skin hydration and reduce wrinkle depth. So Collagen can have some extra attached benefits attached for treating a dry skin.

Vitamin C

You would have heard so often about Vitamin C and how it is often linked to skincare. It is like an antioxidant essential for collagen production and skin health. Some research indicates that vitamin C supplementation can improve skin barrier function and moisture retention.

Fish Oil

Fish oil that contains DHA and EPA has anti-inflammatory properties and helps maintain skin hydration. Studies suggest fish oil supplements can boost skin hydration, resolve dryness-related itching, and improve conditions like psoriasis.

Conclusion

Besides, you should always keep in mind to take a medical advice before actually using anything for your skin because what may suit someone may not suit the other. So it is best to speak to your dermatologist before choosing a particular product or treatment for your skin.

The use of these supplements should be discussed with a healthcare provider, and third-party-certified products are recommended. While these nutrients show potential in improving skin hydration and dryness still there are exceptions. So keep in mind these points to take care of your skin in a better way.

