Most people cannot stop cursing their oily skin. But those with dry skin are not far behind. Dry patches and rough skin refuse to go away even after applying tons of moisturizer. This is not something which is very uncommon with many. People often think that deep moisturization, exfoliation, and toning are crucial to improving the skin texture, but this is not the case with dry skin. This type of skin needs extra care. Therefore, here we are with some amazing homemade recipes of face packs that will help you treat dry skin issues.

Cucumber face pack

Cucumber hydrates your skin and gives it a cooling effect, making it soft and supple. It is also very soothing for the itching sensation, which is very common when you have dry skin.

Things you will need

½ cucumber

1 tablespoon sugar

How to do it

Peel and mash the cucumber.

Add sugar to this and refrigerate it for some time.

Apply it on the face and leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Chandan face pack

Chandan is sandalwood. It is very good for treating dry patches, flakiness and irritation on the skin. You will be able to see a clear improvement in the skin tone and texture after you use this face pack.

Things you will need

1 tablespoon sandalwood powder (Chandan)

¼ teaspoon coconut oil

1 tablespoon rose water

How to do it

Mix everything and apply it on the face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash the pack off with cool water.

Egg yolk face pack

Although egg white is beneficial for getting rid of excess oiliness from the skin, the yolk can be used for the opposite effect, that is to cure dry skin. It is full of moisturizing fats that hydrate and nourish the dry skin.

Things you will need

1 egg yolk

A teaspoon of honey

How to do it