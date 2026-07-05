Do ice rollers shrink pores permanently? Dermatologist reveals the truth about this viral skincare trend

Know whether ice rollers can permanently shrink pores, what dermatologists say about this viral skincare trend, and how they really affect your skin.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Sindhura Mandava

Do ice rollers shrink pores permanently Dermatologist reveals the truth about this viral skincare trend

One of the most popular trends for skincare these days is the ice roller. Numerous individuals use it during the day to diminish swelling, relieve and lessen the look of large pores in their skin area. So does "ice rolling" permanently close pores? Dermatologists have said No.

What are pores and why do they look large?

According to Dr. Sindhura Mandava is a Consultant Dermatologist & Aesthetics, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, "A pore is a very small hole on the skin that secretes sweat and oil. Genes play the major predominate role in determining the size of pores. Dry skin, wrinkling, exposure to oils, solvent and sun damage, and loss of collagen can make pores look larger over time."

"Pores don't open and close the way a door does. Rather, they might seem enlarged or diminished as a result of a change in the condition of the skin and because of any oil or grime that can be found in the skin," she added.

What happens when you use an ice roller?

Ice helps to cool the skin surface. When the temperature is low, the blood vessels constrict briefly, known as vasoconstriction. This may cause the skin to feel firmer and cause a temporary decrease in skin boasting or puffiness, as per American Academy of Dermatology.

The skin will feel firmer following cooling and for a few minutes you may notice that your pores look smaller. But doctors of skin care say this only lasts for a while, and it doesn't affect the size or shape of the pores in reality.

Can ice rollers permanently shrink pores?

No. There is no scientific evidence that ice rollers will ever permanently reduce the size of pores, experts say. According to Cleveland Clinic, chilled rollers or ice can cause a 'tightening effect' for a short while when used, but that effect eventually wears off when the skin starts to warm up again.

You may like to read

According to dermatologists, there is another connection between pores and size and genetics, oil production and collagen levels. Therefore, ice rollers will not permanently alter these factors and thereby reduce the size of the pores.

Are there any benefits of ice rolling?

While the pores aren't being permanently closed by ice rollers, they might provide temporary benefits for your skin. These include:

Reducing morning puffiness

Soothing irritated skin

Temporarily calming redness

Ice rollers are also utilized after exercise routines or when in hot weather, since they have a cooling impact that is relaxing and revitalizing.

What actually helps reduce the appearance of pores?

The key to a smoother looking pores is a skincare routine, dermatologists agree. Retinoids, salicylic acid and niacinamide may help prevent pores from getting larger and clear skin's skin tone over time. Another reason for sun protection is that the damage can cause breakdown in the collagen of the skin and, thus, make pores look larger.

Chemical peels, microneedling and laser therapy can possibly help to minimize the look of huge pores by stimulating collagen production that's why these professional remedies are useful.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.