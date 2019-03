Your armpit collects sweat and bacteria and to add to that, you have your deodorants which contain aluminium and parabens. So just like how your face needs a cleanse, your armpits need it too. We got in touch with beauty expert Janet Fernandez to tell us what the best way to detox armpits is.

Dry brush your underarms

Yes, deodorants can definitely block the foul smell from your armpits but the parabens can also block your pores. Dry brushing can help exfoliate your skin and remove the toxins from your underarms. It helps de-clog the pores from aluminium residue.

Prepare a bentonite clay and coconut oil mask

Making your own clay mask at home with bentonite clay and coconut oil can be an excellent way to detox your armpits. Just mix one tablespoon of coconut oil with one tablespoon of bentonite clay and let it sit on your skin for fifteen minutes before you remove it with lukewarm water. This mask will fully hydrate your skin and also remove the toxins from your underarms. Here are 6 tips to get flawless underarms like Priyanka Sharma.

Rub coconut oil or argan oil on your underarms

You can also use a DIY detox mask with just coconut oil. Just slather the coconut oil on your armpits before you go to sleep to moisturise dry skin. You can also use argan oil instead of coconut oil to soothe your skin. You can be assured that these oils will not clog your pores.

Invest in an organic deodorant

Once you have cleaned your underarms it is important that you invest in a natural deodorant to keep your underarms in good shape. Organic deodorants are aluminium free and contain absorbent powder such as corn starch or baking soda. Some also contain essential oils which have antibacterial properties. Say goodbye to smelly underarms with apple cider vinegar.

Image source: Shutterstock Images