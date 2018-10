As we all know that fruits are beneficial for our health. But they are also very beneficial for our skin and hair. When it comes to fruits, grapes have a number of the beauty of benefits to offer. Grapes are rich in minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and flavonoids. And when it comes to hair care, grapes have a lot of benefits to offer. Grapeseed oil is very beneficial for our hair and it is extracted from the seeds of grapes. Grapes help in promoting hair growth and reducing hair fall.

Grapeseed oil is lightweight and non-greasy, thus it is used for scalp massages in spas. In fact, they do not leave any residue on the scalp. It also helps in controlling dandruff. It improves blood circulation and also treats dry scalp and moisturises it. The antioxidants present in grapes promotes better scalp health. It helps to fight free radicals and gives healthy and stronger hair. Moreover, this fruit also helps to curb hair breakage and solves hair loss problem along with treating split ends.

Here’s what you need to make the grape hair mask at home:

Ingredients

5 to 6 grapes

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 tablespoon of jojoba oil or olive oil

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of almond powder

How to prepare the hair mask?

Take a small bowl, mash and squeeze some grapes and set them aside. Take another clean bowl, add coconut oil and any one oil into it. Mix both the oils together. Then add honey to the oils and again mix properly. Finally, add almond powder and mix all the ingredients well. Now, add the mashed grapes to the mixture and whisk all ingredients together. Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair. Make sure that you cover all your hair from roots to tips. Cover your head with a shower cap. Let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes Wash your hair with warm water and leave it to dry naturally. For desired results repeat this pack once a week.