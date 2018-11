Taking a shower after a long day is very relaxing and refreshing. People normally use soap for a bath but using shower gel can make a huge difference. The aroma and foamy texture of shower gel can give you a totally different experience. Also, when compared to soap shower gels are softer on the skin. There is a wide range of shower gel available in the market but you can make your own shower gel easily at home. Here we have mentioned a DIY shower gel recipe, which you can try to make at your home.

Olive oil body wash

Ingredients:

Raw honey

Olive oil

Liquid castile soap

Any essential oil

How to prepare: Take a bowl, then mix olive oil with any essential oil of your choice. Now along with raw honey and liquid castile soap add this to a glass jar. Mix all the ingredients properly. Keep it away from the sunlight, store it in a cool place. On a wet sponge, you can pour a few drops of this body wash and use it. If stored well this can stay up to 7 to 10 days.

Benefits of the ingredients:

Olive oil: It is a natural moisturiser that helps to keep the skin moisturised. It helps in delaying the early signs of ageing like dark spots, wrinkles, fine lines, etc because of its anti-ageing properties. Olive oil helps in maintaining a healthy skin because it also has antioxidants.

Honey: It helps in hydrating the skin and it is the best moisturiser for the skin. Honey helps in healing skin infections as it contains antibacterial properties. It also rejuvenates the skin as it contains antioxidants. For brighter and better skin you can use honey on the skin daily.

Essential oil: It would add an aroma to the homemade body wash. Ensure that you just use a few drops of essential oil in the body wash.

Liquid castile soap: It possesses antibacterial properties that help in treating any kind of allergy or infection on the skin. It also helps in treating inflammation and acne on the skin. It also has deep cleansing properties.