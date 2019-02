It is a must to mositurise your skin regularly. Moisturising ensures that your skin is smooth and supple no matter what the season or time of the day it is. This delays ageing and makes the skin look younger. Now that it has been established that mositurising is absolutely necessary. It is also very vital to understand what type of mosituriser you need to use. Did you know that most store-bought moisturizers have chemicals in them that could be harmful to your skin in the long run? It is best to look for those brands that have organic, 100 per cent natural ingredients to ensure you get super protection against dryness. It is, however, difficult to determine how authentic the claims of many natural, organic brands are. Why not try these DIY ways to moisturise your skin naturally rather than depend on creams and lotions from stores? These DIY natural moisturisers are easy to make, easy on the pocket and incredibly good for your skin:

Lemon and papaya: Papaya has vitamins A, C, E and K and lemon has Vitamin C which make your skin soft naturally. Just mix lemon juice with mashed papaya and apply on the face for 15 minutes. Wash off with warm water to get smooth skin.

Banana and milk: Just blend together banana and milk to make a thick pulp. Apply this on your face and keep it on till it dries up. Then wash with warm water. Both banana and milk have moisturising properties that will give you soft skin in minutes.

Lemon and honey: Honey and lemon can give your skin not just smoothness but also a glow. Both have anti-blemish properties too. Apply lemon and honey on your face every day if you want to get beautiful skin every day!

Avocado and yoghurt: This one is a very hydrating mosituriser which is suitable for dry to very dry skin. Both yoghurt and avocado have powerful moisturising properties. With just one application, you are likely to see a change in your skin texture. Combine avocado and yoghurt and apply on your face for 15 minutes and then wash off.