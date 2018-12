Glycerine is one of the most effective ingredients to treat dehydrated and dry skin. It can be found in almost any household. It is also known as glycerol and it can be extracted from vegetable fat as well as animal fat. This thick, odourless liquid is used in various cosmetic products. And now, we will tell why this ingredient is beneficial for our skin and how you make various skin care products with glycerine at home.

BENEFITS OF GLYCERINE FOR OUR SKIN HEALTH:

Maintains pH Balance: Glycerine creates a layer of moisture on the upper layer of the skin which minimizes the water loss from the skin and thus, helps to maintain the pH balance.

Removes dryness: Bring glycerine to your rescue if you have dry, patchy skin and bid goodbye to dryness. It is an excellent moisturiser.

Anti-Fungal: In treating skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis, glycerine can act as a natural medicine because it has healing properties. According to a research published in the December 2003 issue of the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, glycerin helps skin cells mature according to their regular schedule.

Dead skin removal: It breaks down the proteins in dead skin cells and removes them from the skin. This helps in the generation of new skin cells, giving you a healthy and clear skin.

DIY GLYCERINE BEAUTY REMEDIES:

Cracked heel healer: Glycerine may give you relief from painful cracked heels if you massage them regularly. All you have to do is mix warm sesame seed oil with glycerine, apply it on the affected area.

Hand Moisturiser: You need to take 2 tablespoons of honey, 2 teaspoons of glycerine and 2 tablespoons of oatmeal in a bowl. Until you get a thick paste mix all the ingredients well. Apply the mixture on your hands, allow it to dry. Then scrub it off with milk, after that with lukewarm water.

Skin cleanser and softner: Just take 2 teaspoons of sugar, 2 teaspoons of glycerine, 2 drops of lavender essential oil, 1 teaspoon sea salt and juice of half a lemon. Mix all the ingredients properly and onto the damp skin scrub gently, allow the salt to cleanse and sugar to melt into the skin. Then wash it off with water.