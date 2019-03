Al of us has those little areas of bumpy skin—cellulite. While you cannot completely get rid of cellulite, you can always reduce its appearance with some home remedies. Adding coffee to your beauty regime can be an excellent way to improve the texture of your skin and keep your skin glowing all day. Ground coffee beans will stimulate the blood flow and result in smoother, firmer skin. Loaded with antioxidants, coffee grounds will not only hydrate your skin but will also remove the dead skin cells. So, try these DIY coffee scrubs recommended by cosmetologist Nandita Das.

Coffee and coconut oil scrub

The caffeine will smoothen your skin, and the coconut will help lock in moisture in your skin.

Steps to use:

Mix 1 cup coffee grounds with ½ cup brown sugar

Then add 1 cup coconut oil to the mixture.

Combine all the ingredients thoroughly.

Wash your body with water and massage the scrub into your wet skin in circular motion.

Then rinse with lukewarm water.

Your body will feel hydrated and incredibly soft. Follow this routine on a weekly basis and you will see the texture of your skin improving. The scrub can also reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Coffee and yoghurt scrub

This scrub can be just perfect if your skin is dry. Both malai and yoghurt will lock in moisture in your skin.

Steps to use –

To ½ cup freshly ground coffee, add ½ cup cocoa powder

Then add ½ cup malai or yoghurt to the mixture.

Finally, add two tablespoons honey and combine all the ingredients thoroughly.

Apply a light coat of this mixture on your skin, leave it to settle for 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Apply this scrub twice a week to combat dry skin. Also, try using these natural, home-made scrubs.

Image source: Shutterstock Images