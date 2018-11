There are various products available on the market that claims to make your skin brighter. But most of the time they fail to provide us with the desired results, further damages our skin. Our skin loses its original tone when it is exposed to a lot of external factors like pollution, dust and harmful UV rays of the sun, etc. Even when dead skin gets accumulated it makes our whole face look dry and dull. Thus, it is important to restore your skin’s health and treat these issues. Here, in this articles, we have mentioned a recipe of a simple coffee and oatmeal exfoliating scrub which will surely make your skin look brighter.

DIY coffee and oatmeal scrub

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of oatmeal

Half tablespoon of coffee

1 tablespoon of honey

A few drops of milk

How to prepare: To add instant brightness and glow to your skin use this scrub. At first, to make a fine powder blend the oatmeal. Then take a clean bowl and add the oatmeal powder into it. After that to make a smooth paste add raw honey, milk and coffee powder. The paste should be scrub-like. Clean your face before applying this scrub. Then with your fingertips scrub it in a circular motion for 2 to 3 minutes. Then for another 5 to 10 minutes leave it on your skin. Finally, wash it off using lukewarm water. Pat it dry. Then to make sure your skin is hydrated apply your regular moisturiser on your face. For best results do this at least once a week.

Benefits of the ingredients:

Oatmeal: It is the best natural exfoliator that helps in brightening the skin and removing the dead skin cells. Oatmeal helps to repair the damage done by the external factors because of its antioxidant properties. And due to its anti-inflammatory properties, it also helps in moisturising and soothing the skin.

Coffee: It can prevent the early signs of ageing including fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots. Also, coffee can treat acne because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Honey: It helps to keep the skin soft and hydrated. Honey helps in rejuvenating the skin because it contains antioxidants. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help in treating pimples, rashes or other skin problems.

Milk: Milk contains lactic acid which helps to remove the dead skin cells and to restore the new skin cells. You can simply apply milk on your face daily to make your skin supple and soft.