Just like your face, the skin of your lips needs care too. Everyone desire to get luscious and soft lips. Due to factors like harsh chemicals, dirt your lips can get affected, which can result in dry and chapped lips. So, it is time you treat them with utmost care if you really want your lips to be soft and healthy. Proper nourishment is very essential. You can make homemade lip gloss with the use of an easily available ingredient, chocolate.

Chocolate has a number of benefits, it is packed with antioxidants and nutrients that give your lips the much-needed nourishment. Chocolate possesses antioxidants that keep your lips free from any damage. It acts as a layer between your lips and other factors like dust, dirt and pollution. Helps to remove any dead skin cells present on them. Keeps your lips moist and smooth.

DIY chocolate lip gloss:

Ingredients

1 tbsp cocoa butter

1 tbsp coconut oil

2 small chocolate cubes

1 vitamin E capsule

4-5 drops of any one essential oil

How to prepare: Take a pan, add some cocoa butter and coconut oil. Next, add chocolate cubes into it and place it over low heat. On low flame allow the chocolate to melt completely and mix with the other ingredients. While you mix the ingredients together stir thoroughly. Put off the flame and pour the ingredients into a bowl. Put the vitamin E contents into the mixture. Next, add a few drops of essential oil to the mixture and mix all the ingredients well. Pour the mixture into a small air-tight container, let it cool down completely. Make sure it has become solid. You can simply use your fingertips or a lip brush to apply it once your lip gloss is ready.