Turns out, chia seed is good for our skin. However, we all know that chia seeds are beneficial for our health. Lately, chia seeds have been in the buzz for their beauty benefits. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seeds calm the redness of the skin, also hydrate and moisturise it. These seeds also strengthen the elastin and collagen levels, which repair your damaged skin cells.

Being rich in antioxidants, essential minerals and zinc, chia seeds also help in improving blood circulation, giving your skin a radiant glow and getting rid of blemishes. To reap the beautiful benefits of chia seeds try this below-mentioned face mask.

Here’s how you can make DIY chia seeds face mask:

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of chia seeds

1 teaspoon of honey

1 teaspoon of olive oil

How to prepare the mask: Take a clean bowl, add 2 tablespoons of chia seeds and soak them in an equal quantity of water. Then keep it aside for 20 minutes. After that, you will get to see a gel-like consistency. Strain the solution in another bowl. Now add a teaspoon of honey to this gel. And mix it well. Next, add a teaspoon of olive oil and mix all the ingredients properly.

How to use this mask: Make sure that you clean off dirt from your face before you apply this facemask. After that, apply the mask onto your skin in a circular movement. Let it remain on the skin for 20 to 30 minutes, allow it to dry. Now, start scrubbing to remove the deep embedded dead cells. Rinse your face with lukewarm water. After that wash your face with cold water to close the pores. Take a soft towel and pat dry your skin with that. Once you are done with everything, massage your skin with a deep-nourishing moisturiser.

Honey helps to moisturise and brighten your skin tone because it is a

natural humectant. On the other hand, olive oil hydrate and repair the skin because they are loaded with antioxidants which penetrate deep into the skin.