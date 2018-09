Frizzy and unmanageable hair ultimately lead to split ends. Factors responsible for split ends are harmful rays of the sun, heat, chemicals, etc. You can also resort to remedies to prevent them, while it is impossible to reverse split ends. When the natural oil does not reach to all the sections of your hair, especially the tips, split ends occur. You need to constantly moisturize your scalp and hair to prevent split ends. And only natural remedies can treat this problem.

The best product for treating split ends is banana. This fruit contains the natural oils, required carbohydrates and minerals to treat damaged and dull hair. It prevents the breakage of the hair and maintains the elasticity of the hair. Using banana masks on a regular basis can make your hair thick, healthy, smooth and strong. Now check how to make banana masks for split ends.

Banana and egg mask

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1 egg

1 tablespoon coconut oil

3 tablespoons honey

How to prepare: Take an egg and whisk it properly to get a smooth texture. To get a fine paste mash the ripe banana and add it into the egg mixture. Then add coconut oil and raw honey into the mixture, mix all the ingredients properly.

How to use: Comb your hair, then divide your hair into different sections and start applying the mask. Make sure that you cover the entire hair from the roots to the tip, focus on the split ends. After that cover your hair with a shower cap and leave it on for about an hour. Finally, wash it off in normal water with a mild sulfate-free shampoo. For better results, you can repeat this remedy at least once a week.

Banana and yoghurt mask

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

1-2 tablespoon yoghurt

A few drops of rose water

A few drops of lemon juice

How to prepare: Take a blender, then blend the banana into a smooth paste. Add fresh unflavoured yoghurt into it and mix the ingredients properly. Then squeeze a few drops of lemon juice into it and a few drops of rose water, mix all the ingredients well.

How to use: Apply this mixture on your split ends or cover the entire hair. Leave it for about 30 minutes and then rinse it off with cold water. Repeat this once a week for better results.