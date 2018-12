Relaxing and soothing pedicure comes to your mind when we think about pampering or taking care of our feet. Winter is the season when our feet need more care. Pedicure helps to calm down tired and sore feet, treat cracked heels and also relax your muscles. Perhaps the best way to rejuvenate tired feet is a pedicure. But do we actually get time to go for a pedicure? And, did you know that only once a month you must go for a pedicure? Frequently if you opt for a pedicure it can do more harm than good.

Thus, we have mentioned home remedies which can help you to relax your tired feet and also treat your cracked heels. This could be an amazing solution. When it comes to beauty home remedies are the best as they are quite cost-effective and are completely safe to use.

When we are speaking about feet, cracked heels is one of the most commonly faced problems among women. Cracked heels can happen due to a severe underlying issue or due to the cosmetic problem. Thus, as soon as you notice them it is very essential to treat cracked heels. So, to relax and rejuvenate your tired, sore feet give them a soothing soak using aloe vera & lemon

How to prepare aloe vera & lemon foot soak?

Ingredients:

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

Half lemon

1 teaspoon of tea tree oil

Lukewarm water

1 tablespoon of Epsom salt

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

How to prepare: Take a small bucket, pour some lukewarm water and add Epsom salt into it. Now, you have to soak your feet in the water and relax for 10 to 15 minutes. Let the Epsom salt work on your cracked heels. It will soften your feet, especially your heels and also help to remove dead skin cells. After that, remove your feet from the water and use a foot scrubber to scrub your feet and heels. Scrub for about 5 to 10 minutes and then wipe off your feet with a clean towel. Now, you need to take another bucket filled with lukewarm water. Then add some aloe vera gel and lemon. Mix well, add tea tree oil along with apple cider vinegar into the lukewarm water and blend it all well. Soak your feet in the lemon and aloe vera infused water, keep your feet in the water for about 20 to 25 minutes. Remove your feet from the water after the mentioned time and wipe it with a dry and clean towel. Finally, apply a moisturiser to your feet.

This solution will definitely work wonders for your cracked heels and will give you smooth and soft heels in no time!