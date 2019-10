During festivals, your regular diet and routine goes for a toss. Amidst preparation, improper eating and no time for exercise and rest, the skin suffers. You may see sudden breakouts, cracking of skin, puffed eyes and face swelling during the festive time. As much as you want your skin to be glowing and healthy during festivals, you get stuck when it starts to act against expectations. Your make-up might help to cover the spots but, it’s better to have a naturally healthy-looking skin. Because even make-up looks better on healthy base. Here are the tips that you can follow if in case you need to have quick fixes before the festival.

Moisturisation is the key for Diwali skincare

Even if you have oily skin, make sure you put moisturiser on. It’s important to keep your skin hydrated. Especially if you are applying make-up, make sure you put a thick layer of a hydrating moisturiser underneath. It’s because polluted air during Diwali and make-up products can severely dry out your skin leading to acne and zits. That’s the last thing you want during or after Diwali. Therefore, ensure your moisturiser is handy.

Don’t forget to follow your skincare routine

No matter how tired you are, don’t skip your skincare routine. Suddenly skipping your routine skincare can work against your skin health. After a tiring party, don’t straightaway head to bed. Remove your make-up and wash your face with a gentle cleanser to clean all impurities. Don’t let these impure particles to rest in your pores. Otherwise, your skin and Diwali look will never forgive you for this. Also, a soothing serum and sunscreen are must. Don’t break your routine for anything.

Go for skincare chemical procedures in advance

If in case you are planning to go for any chemical or cosmetic procedure for Diwali, make sure you do it in advance. This gives skin some much required healing time. Skin gets prepared to take on the layers of products you might put on your face during Diwali parties. This can also be a good idea to consider after the festival. It will give skin much need relief and break from continuous use of products.

Watch your calories for Diwali skincare

It’s a festival to enjoy and one of the best ways to do it is through food. We understand! Plus, the joy of eating with loved ones is unmatched. However, extra calories through sweets and oily food can be a curse for your skin. The increase in carbs and sugar levels can cause acne and sudden breakout. In fact, if any of the food reacts or causes allergy, you might get bloated or swollen face.

Relax with a face massage

After every day of party and celebration, give your self a quick massage. You may or may not want to use any product for it. With gentle strokes, massage your skin to relax. This will also help boost the blood circulation for maintaining the face glow.