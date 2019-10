Undoubtedly, Diwali is one of the most loved festivals in North India. Celebrated with love, fervour and zeal, it’s unfortunate that pollution level during the festival reaches all time high. This excruciating pollution level is not only harmful for your health but also for your hair. You might indulge in an extensive skincare routine to get that festive glow, but don’t forget about your hair. While caring for your skin and health, get a hair care routine in place. Also, remember that as much as you want to have beautiful hair during Diwali to sport different hair styles, you need to prepare it for the festival and give extra care once Diwali is over. Here are the simple and easy steps to do so.

Choose right shampoo and conditioner for Diwali hair care

You can thank your stars that you have finally entered an era where there is a separate shampoo and conditioner for each hair concern. Also, it’s important to keep shuffling your hair care routine for your hair and scalp to get every nutrient. However, during Diwali month, make sure you start using shampoo and conditioner that provide defence against harmful environmental aggressors. It’s important to start with right care in advance so that your hair is prepared for the festival and it causes minimum damage to your locks.

Give your hair a proper oil massage for Diwali hair care

As there will be a lot of styling involved during festivals, you need to keep your hair prepared for all the styling products and heat tools. Massaging you scalp with a strengthening oil makes it strong to face air pollution damage. This also boosts blood circulation in scalp resulting in strong follicles. This makes hair to get less affected by air pollution and prevent it from falling. This is one of the most important ways to fight ill effects of air pollution.

Don’t step out with wet hair

This is no less than a sin when it comes to hair care. No matter how pressed you are for time don’t step out without drying your hair. Wet hair attracts more pollution and harmful particles which get settled in the hair follicles. This attracted particles also get frozen inside the hair follicle when the water dries. It may cause more hair fall than usual.

Make sure you hydrate your locks

Air pollution strips hair off its natural oils and moisture. Therefore, it’s common to see dehydrated and dull hair during Diwali whereas you need its complete opposite. The solution is to go for regular steaming of hair to maintain hair’s moisture levels. This should better be done in a salon for a professional would have better experience and equipment to do it. If you want to do it at home, wrap your head with a hot towel.

Include a hair mask in your Diwali hair care routine

Air pollution rips off essential nutrients from the scalp. It also causes scalp issues like itchy and dry scalp, and dandruff. You need to replenish these nutrients and also the moisture level of your hair. Therefore, a hydrating hair mask is really important. You can make one at home with honey or pumpkin or it’s always better to pamper your tresses in salons.