Before Attending Late-Night Parties, Know How You Can Protect Your Skin

Stay hydrated throughout the day! (Photo: Freepik)

While you indulge in your favourite foods and beverages, be mindful of your diet. More importantly, know that the skin needs a lot of care, too.

When you do not take care of your health, the skin is the first organ that takes a hit. Acne, pimples, blemishes are all signs that something is off. When you are dehydrated, for instance, it also shows on the skin, which appears loose and lifeless. With the festive season here, and with Diwali being celebrated today, there must be many get-togethers and parties planned. As such, while you indulge in your favourite foods and beverages, and meet with friends and family members for elaborate spreads, be mindful of your diet and stay disciplined about your health. More importantly, know that the skin needs a lot of care, too.

With this in mind, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, a dermatologist, explained in a video that she posted on Instagram that for all those who are planning to indulge in a late-night card party, they need to follow three simple rules; read on.

1. In many parties, there is bound to be some amount of alcohol consumption. According to the doctor, for every glass of wine that you consume, drink at least two glasses of water. Same rule applies to smoking. While one must abstain from it, in case you are doing it, make sure you stay hydrated after.

2. Since the party will go on till late, do not return home and crash before wiping your makeup off and cleaning your face thoroughly. It can lead to dirt accumulation, which can be detrimental to the health of your skin, leading to pimples and acne. No matter how late it is, follow your night skincare routine before hitting the bed.

3. Before you head to the party, drink green tea, coconut water, and turmeric ginger water throughout the day. It can help you stay hydrated and prevent bloating, two things that usually happen when you party till late, eat different dishes, and do not stick to your regular routine.

Stay safe this festive season and make sure to eat healthy. Happy Diwali!

