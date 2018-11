Diwali is here and in case you have dark patches on your face, hands and other exposed body parts due to hyper-pigmentation, it may be a concern during the festival. Who doesn’t want to flaunt a flawless skin during a festive party? Well in case you are planning to hide those patches under your sleeves, it may not be a wise idea during Diwali. Here we are with a list of home remedies that you can use to wipe away these spots.

Lemon: Known as the best natural bleaching agent due to high citric acid content, lemon can be your best choice for dealing with dark spots on skin. All you need to do is squeeze a fresh lemon, dip a cotton ball and apply directly on the spots, leaving it for 15 to 20 minutes and washing it off with cold water. You can add a little bit of honey in case lemon seems to be very hard on the skin.

Raw potatoes: Catecholase, an enzyme present in potatoes are considered to improve the tone of your skin. You can cut a piece of potato and rub it directly to the patches. Or else, you can smash the potato pieces and apply the juice on the spotted area. Doing this twice or thrice a day can give you remarkable results.

Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera can treat skin infections, hydrates skin, takes off excessive oil from pores, removes dead skin and aids in regeneration of new skin cells, thereby reducing the dark spots. You can take a fresh aloe vera leaf, scoop the gel out, apply the crushed leaf on your patches and wash it off after 30 minutes. Repeat this daily for your skin to get rid of the patches.

Apple cider vinegar: Rich in citric, glycolic and lactic acids, apple cider vinegar not only bleaches the dark spots but also helps in peeling off the dead skin present on the surface. Dip a cotton ball in apple cider vinegar and apply it directly to the dark spots for 20 minutes and wash it with cold water. Diluting the vinegar with few drops of lemon can make it even more effective.

Sandalwood: A storehouse of antiseptic properties, sandalwood is a great remedy for several skin conditions including hyper-pigmentation. Its astringent properties tighten the pores and monitor oil secretion. The essential oils in sandalwood lightens skin tone, aids in new cell regeneration and sheds off dead skin. A paste of sandalwood and rosewater when applied to the patches for 30 minutes will give you magical results.