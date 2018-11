When it comes to cleansing face, women usually go for store-bought products. But these products might contain some ingredients that can be harmful to your skin. Therefore, it is always advisable to check the contents before buying any product. However, you can also make face wash at home by using some very basic ingredients that are already available in the kitchen. One can make homemade toners, face scrubs, moisturises, cleansers, face masks, and washes as well.

One such ingredient for making face wash at home is tamarind. It helps in removing dead skin cells from your skin because it is rich in AHA. Tamarind makes your skin soft and supple by deeply nourishing and moisturising your skin. Moreover, tamarind helps to lighten your skin tone and improves your skin tone. It is a natural exfoliating agent. Tamarind is effective in treating cellulite. When it comes to a homemade toner tamarind is one of the best options available. It slows down the process of ageing and works as an anti-ageing agent. Tamarind also treats wrinkles. Removes dark circles and spots. It is also used to treat dark rings around the neck. Moreover, tamarind is also effective in treating blemishes, pimples and acne, pimples. Thus, here in this articles, we have mentioned how to make tamarind face wash at home.

Here’s how you can make tamarind face wash at home:

Ingredients:

2 tablespoon of tamarind pulp

1 tablespoon of yoghurt

1 tablespoon of rose water

1 vitamin E capsule

Half tbsp vitamin E powder

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of jojoba oil

How to do: Take a bowl, then add the tamarind pulp and yoghurt, blend both the ingredients properly. Now, add some rose water to it. Cut the vitamin E capsule and add its ingredients to the mixture or simply add some vitamin E powder to the mixture. After that add some honey. Keep stirring all the ingredients properly. Finally, add the jojoba oil to the mixture and blend everything well. Take a face wash container and pour the mixture. To wash your face with the mixture, take some amount on your hand and massage your face with it using your fingertips. Before you wash it off massage for about 2 minutes. For better results repeat this every day.