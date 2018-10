If you have sensitive skin, you know that it’s a task to keep your skin intact and healthy. You need to be cautious when dealing with everything that has the potential to aggravate your sensitivity – weather changes, temperature of water, sun light, cosmetics etc. With these sensitive skin care tips from Dr Jaishree Sharad, your life is bound to get easier. Read on.

1) Sensitive skin means your skin is likely to break into a rash or become red and itchy very quickly after exposure to sunlight, when the weather changes or become too hot or too cold or when you use a particular product or perfume. To start with, make sure you don’t use just any face wash or cleanser. Use one that has neutral pH levels. These must be soap-free. Anything that has olive oil or even besan will be good for your sensitive skin.

2) You must stay away from abrasive face and body scrubs. Do not use anything that has aluminium crystals, walnut shells or even pumice and loofahs. Scrubs take away the protective barrier on your skin and make your skin more susceptible to allergies and rashes.

3) Make sure you water is not hot or cold. You only need to use lukewarm water.

4) Do not rub ice on your face or take steam too often.

5) When using skin products, make sure they are fragrance-free. Fragrances may make you smell good but they will only worsen your skin problems.

6) When doing facials avoid harmful chemicals. Instead, opt for ones that use natural ingredients. Even when using natural ingredients, do not use anything that’s acidic in nature like tomato or lime or lemon. Use soothing agents like aloe vera, honey or oats.

7) Use plenty of moisturizers. But, again, stay away from those that have fragrance in them. Also, make sure they don’t have parabens. The best moisturizing agents for sensitive skin are ones that have shea butter, cocoa butter, coconut and almond oil.

8) Skip toners and alcohol-based skin products.

9) Sometimes, you can get rashes even from leather products, artificial jewellery, metallic glass frames, buckles and belts. So stay away from these as much as possible.