Dentists Can Help To Get Nicer Teeth And A Beautiful Smile

Teeth stay in motion throughout life. This can mean that an incisor that was only slightly crooked years ago moves further and further forward over time.

If the teeth are rough or have become almost translucent, so-called veneers are now the solution of choice to build them up again.

When people only laugh cautiously or put their hands in front of their mouths, Wolfgang Boer suspects what is behind it: teeth that one would rather hide because they are crooked, discolored or damaged. "That can trigger psychological pressure," explains the expert in aesthetic dentistry from Euskirchen.

There are many reasons to have your teeth beautified. And, accordingly, there are also many offers that can not only be expensive, but also ineffective. Wolfgang Boer and his colleagues from the German Society for Aesthetic Dentistry (DG Z) give an overview of the possibilities in which they put the function of the teeth in the foreground.

Bleach - how white should it be?

The toothpaste with the extra white promise seems to be the easiest way to brighten teeth. However, it can act like sandpaper when cleaning - which is why dental aesthetics specialist Wolfgang Boer advises caution: "The so-called RDA value (RDA for Relative Dentin Abrasion, editor's note) indicates how intensively the cream rubs off the tooth substance. It shouldn't be over 60," says Boer.

Decolorizing instead of removing is a more reliable method against Teeflecken Co.: Bleaching is similar to hair with a mixture of hydrogen peroxide and the carrier gel carbamide. It's called carbamide peroxide -- and it's used in over-the-counter whitening supplies (brush-on or stick-on) from the drugstore, as well as in the two to four 20-minute sessions in dental offices, and in custom-made trays for home bleaching.

Brush-on solutions are available from around 30 euros - "they are harmless but not very effective because, according to the requirements of the European Union, they can only contain a small amount of bleach," says Boer. You have to pay 600 to 800 euros to the expert. He first determines whether the teeth are in perfect condition and cleans them professionally before, in several steps, they are given a white tone that is as natural as possible. With good care, it should last three to five years. The only side effect according to Boer: the teeth may be temporarily sensitive to cold or heat.

Blending - what good are beautiful bowls?

If the teeth are rough or have become almost translucent, so-called veneers are now the solution of choice to build them up again. "Like fillings, the wafer-thin shells are made of ceramic material and are custom-made. We can scan the teeth beforehand and use photos and three-dimensional plastic models to show what they will look like in the future," explains Stephanus Steuer, chairman of the certification committee for specialists in the DG Z.

Steuer compares veneers, which he says should naturally shimmer like an opal, to contact lenses for teeth - the difference is that they are held in place by a ceramic adhesive. "For this we often don't have to prepare the tooth at all or only a little with a fine diamond grinder ," he says. However, the dentist should first examine whether a disease such as reflux (heartburn) is behind the damage, which should also be treated. In addition, the teeth, including the tooth pockets, must be professionally cleaned.

Studies show that well-cleaned tooth shells last at least ten years, probably longer. According to Steuer, the only thing that can change color over time is the back of your own tooth. Veneers can be replaced if they are damaged in an accident, for example.

The whole thing has its price: from 1200 euros per piece, usually at least the incisors and canines are veneered. It can be cheaper if only a broken tooth corner needs to be replaced - this is often done with composite, a composite material made of glass and plastic, and according to Stephanus Steuer costs around 250 to 500 euros.

Straightening - when rails give the shape

Teeth stay in motion throughout life. "This can mean that an incisor that was only slightly crooked years ago moves further and further forward over time," says dental aesthetics specialist Jens Nolte. If you want to change something about this, you have to pay for it yourself from the age of 18 health insurance companies then only cover necessary orthodontic operations.

According to Jens Nolte, the straightening should be prepared during a consultation appointment, which may be subject to a fee. The expert doesn't think much of the Internet offers without careful analysis on the way to the result. "I x-ray the jaw, take photos and analyze how much space the teeth have so that they can be moved into the best possible position, a millimeter at a time," he describes his procedure.

What the result looks like can now be shown to patients with the help of scans and a three-dimensional simulation on the screen. Then a decision has to be made: Should this goal be achieved with fixed braces so-called brackets that are attached to the teeth or transparent splints? These can be taken out when eating, for example.

According to Nolte, the invisalign braces cost can be compared: you have to calculate from 3000 euros for brackets, for the splints you pay from 2500 euros depending on how many of them are made to bring the teeth into the desired shape. This can be from six to 35 splints, which are usually worn for around two weeks before the next one is used. "Every four weeks I check whether the teeth are moving in the right direction," says Nolte.

Ideally, he can achieve the desired result with six splints in twelve weeks. According to the expert, the row of teeth only remains straight if you wear a retainer throughout your life - a wire on the back of your teeth that can be additionally secured by a splint worn at night.

