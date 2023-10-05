Dear Men, Here's Your At-Home Cure To Oily Skin Problems

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
If you have oily skin, then you know the pain in keeping it pimple free and at the same time maintaining the natural glow. Many people mistake oily skin glow as natural glow but people with personal experience in this matter will know the difference. If you have oily skin, you will inevitably face acne and pimple problems. Sometimes people with dry skin also face this when they consume too much oily food. So, what can you do to prevent this recurrent problem?
Follow these steps:
Remember, it is not just the weather, natural sweat or the products that leads to breakouts, acne and pimples. Most of the time, it is also because of your diet. So first things first, stop consuming food cooked in excess oil. Of course you need oil to cook but there is a specific quantity that is healthy for your body. Maintain that. Street foods are always cooked in excess oil so, avoid that as well.
Lemon acts as an antibacterial for the skin so, when you do get a pimple, you can use it on your skin. You can use a small amount directly or you can also dilute it with water. It will help cleanse, tighten and hydrate the pores and skin. Lemon also contains other properties which helps the skin for instance, Vitamin C.
Honey is also known for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties. These have the power to protect our skin from acne problems, pimples and oily skin. Honey will not dry your skin out but it will also not cause pimples. You can use it as a face mask along with either products like besan or milk or you can simply apply them raw.
There is no need to explain the benefits of aloe vera for skin, you might already know this. It is useful for cleansing, soaking up excess oil, balance our complexion, reduce acne, prevent skin from scarring, kills bacteria and unclogs pores.
