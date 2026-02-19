Dandruff Treatment: 7 Scalp Cleaning Habits To Get Rid Of Flakes, Itching And Oily Build-Up

Struggling with persistent flakes and scalp itching? Try these simple scalp cleansing habits that help control dandruff, reduce oil build-up, and keep your hair fresh and healthy.

Dandruff is one of the most common scalp concerns across all age groups. Those white flakes on your shoulders, persistent itching, and an oily or dry scalp can be uncomfortable and embarrassing. Although it is easy to blame dandruff on being dry, the actual cause is usually a lack of hygiene opting to the scalp, an excess of oil, build-up of products or excess proliferation of a fungus that is similar to yeast known as Malassezia which is a natural part of the scalp.

7 Scalp Cleaning Habits To Get Rid Of Dandruff

According to Dr Sunita Naik, Head Medical Advisor (West) and Dermatologist at Kaya Limited, Dandruff can be managed with the help of the appropriate scalp cleaning habit. Here are seven great tips to ensure that you clean your scalp and avoid accumulation of the dandruff and keep your scalp in good condition.

1. Wash Your Hair Regularly (But Not Excessively)

Oil and dirt accumulation are one of the largest reasons for dandruff. You bypass washes; therefore, oils, sweat and styling substances build up in the head thereby providing the perfect environment to develop scaled-up skin. In case you possess an oily scalp, taking the shower on alternate days could help. Two or three times an week is normally adequate on dry scalps.

2. Choose the Right Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

You cannot pour any shampoo into the pot. In case dandruff is chronic, use an anti- dandruff shampoo with active ingredients such as zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, selenium sulfide or salicylic acid. The ingredients slow down the growth of fungi, decrease inflammation, and eliminate flakes.

3. Focus on the Scalp, Not Just the Hair

A lot of individuals put the shampoo on the strands of hair only. However, the onset of dandruff is at the scalp. You need to massage the shampoo onto your head with your fingertips, but not your nails, so that the dirt and flakes are loosened. A moderate massage is of the light circular type that enhances the circulation of blood and proper cleansing.

4. Exfoliate Your Scalp Occasionally

Your head just like your face gets to exfoliate every now and then. These dead skin cells may build up and combine with the oil thus leading to the accumulation of the dandruff. To get rid of the extra flakes I will use a mild scalp scrub or a salicylic acid containing shampoo once a week. However, excess exfoliation should be avoided as this can lead to dryness and sensitivity.

5. Rinse Thoroughly to Prevent Product Residue

Another cause of dandruff that has been ignored is improper rinsing. The residue of shampoos or conditioners may cause irritation to the scalp and invite dirt. It is always important to run water through your hair, particularly at the back part and behind the ears. In case of using conditioner, it should be applied to the hair lengths only but not scalp unless the product is specially designed to be used on the scalp.

6. Keep Styling Products in Check

Unless washed off properly, hair sprays, dry shampoos, gels and serums accumulate in the scalp. This accumulation is capable of entrapping oil and dead skin resulting into dandruff. Attempt to restrict the application of heavy styling products and using them in the scalp. In this case, with the frequent use of a styling products, it would be advisable to use clarifying shampoo every two weeks in order to have residue removed.

7. Maintain Overall Scalp Hygiene

By making some simple habits, a lot may change. Wash your combs and brushes to avoid the possibility of sketches of escaping the dirt and oil into the scalp once again. Do not share personal hair tools. It is important to change the pillowcases regularly, particularly when you have a greasy head. Also, cope with stress and consume a nutritious diet with large amounts of zinc, B vitamins and healthy fats because general health determines the scalp health.

When to See a Doctor?

When dandruff does not disappear when correctly cleansed off the scalp, is serious or is accompanied by redness and extreme itch, seek consultation with a dermatologist. Such diseases as seborrheic dermatitis or psoriasis need medical help.

