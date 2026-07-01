Dandruff during monsoon explained: What causes seasonal flare-ups?

Have you recently noticed more white flakes on your clothes ever since the monsoon arrived? The rainy season may make life more comfortable than the summer months but it can also make an ideal condition for dandruff to thrive. Dandruff is one of the most common hair problems during monsoons and this could be caused due to increased humidity, sweat, excess oil and fungal overgrowth.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimates that dandruff is a common scalp condition that leads to itching and flaking. Although it is not contagious and harmful warm and humid weather may make symptoms more noticeable.

Reasons behind dandruff during monsoon

Malassezia is one of the most common causes of seasonal outbreaks of dandruff due to the fact that this yeast is naturally present on the human scalp. The AAD says that this fungus eats the naturally produced oils of the scalp. With greater humidity and perspiration during the monsoon yeast can multiply more easily causing irritation and accelerating skin cell shedding which could result in dandruff flakes.

Additionally several experts note that excess sweat, oil, dirt and pollution can also be trapped on the scalp if the hair is not cleansed thoroughly. This buildup can also cause the scalp to be further irritated exacerbating dandruff symptoms.

What causes seasonal flare-ups?

Research also shows that scalp conditions including seborrhoeic dermatitis might get worse when it's humid. Here are some reasons for increased visibility of dandruff in the rainy season: