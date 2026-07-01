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Dandruff during monsoon explained: What causes seasonal flare-ups?

Monsoon humidity can worsen dandruff by creating conditions that promote fungal growth, excess oil and scalp irritation. Here's why seasonal flare-ups become more common.

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 1, 2026 12:50 PM IST

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Dandruff during monsoon.

Have you recently noticed more white flakes on your clothes ever since the monsoon arrived? The rainy season may make life more comfortable than the summer months but it can also make an ideal condition for dandruff to thrive. Dandruff is one of the most common hair problems during monsoons and this could be caused due to increased humidity, sweat, excess oil and fungal overgrowth.

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimates that dandruff is a common scalp condition that leads to itching and flaking. Although it is not contagious and harmful warm and humid weather may make symptoms more noticeable.

Reasons behind dandruff during monsoon

Malassezia is one of the most common causes of seasonal outbreaks of dandruff due to the fact that this yeast is naturally present on the human scalp. The AAD says that this fungus eats the naturally produced oils of the scalp. With greater humidity and perspiration during the monsoon yeast can multiply more easily causing irritation and accelerating skin cell shedding which could result in dandruff flakes.

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Additionally several experts note that excess sweat, oil, dirt and pollution can also be trapped on the scalp if the hair is not cleansed thoroughly. This buildup can also cause the scalp to be further irritated exacerbating dandruff symptoms.

What causes seasonal flare-ups?

Research also shows that scalp conditions including seborrhoeic dermatitis might get worse when it's humid. Here are some reasons for increased visibility of dandruff in the rainy season:

  1. Fungi grow well in high humidity
  2. Increased sweating resulting in the buildup of oils and dirt
  3. Oily scalps provide more nourishment for Malassezia
  4. Helmets, caps or scarves that are worn for long periods of time can retain moisture.
  5. Having damp hair after getting caught in the rain or washing your hair

Symptoms to watch out for

In order to reduce drandruff curing monsoon season you should know what causes it. Here's a list:

  • Persistent scalp itching
  • White or yellowish patches on the scalp, hair or shoulders
  • Greasy or oily areas of skin on the scalp
  • Redness and irritation
  • Dryness accompanied by scaling

Tips to reduce dandruff during monsoon

One of the best methods to cut down seasonal dandruff is to maintain good scalp hygiene. Check out these tips to prevent dandruff during monsoon:

  1. Wash your hair every day to get rid of the sweat, oil and dirt
  2. Use antidandruff shampoo containing ingredients like ketoconazole, zinc pyrithione etc
  3. Dry your hair thoroughly after washing or getting caught in the rain
  4. Avoid sharing combs, towels and hair accessories
  5. Wash pillow cases, helmets and hairbrushes frequently
  6. Follow a balanced diet to keep the scalp healthy by including protein, zinc and B vitamins.
  7. Control stress as it can aggravate dandruff for some people
  8. Avoid scratching too much because this habit can irritate infections

Researchers state that high humidity that occurs during the monsoons is not a direct cause of dandruff but it can create an ideal condition for the fungus to grow thereby increasing oil production and scalp irritation exacerbating existing dandruff.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare professional for persistent or severe dandruff symptoms.

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Senior Editor at TheHealthsite.Com. She holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian College. She is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist who ... Read More