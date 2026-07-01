Dandruff during monsoon explained: What causes seasonal flare-ups?

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 1, 2026 12:50 PM IST
Have you recently noticed more white flakes on your clothes ever since the monsoon arrived? The rainy season may make life more comfortable than the summer months but it can also make an ideal condition for dandruff to thrive. Dandruff is one of the most common hair problems during monsoons and this could be caused due to increased humidity, sweat, excess oil and fungal overgrowth.
The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimates that dandruff is a common scalp condition that leads to itching and flaking. Although it is not contagious and harmful warm and humid weather may make symptoms more noticeable.
Malassezia is one of the most common causes of seasonal outbreaks of dandruff due to the fact that this yeast is naturally present on the human scalp. The AAD says that this fungus eats the naturally produced oils of the scalp. With greater humidity and perspiration during the monsoon yeast can multiply more easily causing irritation and accelerating skin cell shedding which could result in dandruff flakes.
Additionally several experts note that excess sweat, oil, dirt and pollution can also be trapped on the scalp if the hair is not cleansed thoroughly. This buildup can also cause the scalp to be further irritated exacerbating dandruff symptoms.
Research also shows that scalp conditions including seborrhoeic dermatitis might get worse when it's humid. Here are some reasons for increased visibility of dandruff in the rainy season:
In order to reduce drandruff curing monsoon season you should know what causes it. Here's a list:
One of the best methods to cut down seasonal dandruff is to maintain good scalp hygiene. Check out these tips to prevent dandruff during monsoon:
Researchers state that high humidity that occurs during the monsoons is not a direct cause of dandruff but it can create an ideal condition for the fungus to grow thereby increasing oil production and scalp irritation exacerbating existing dandruff.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare professional for persistent or severe dandruff symptoms.