Curry Leaves For Hair Growth: How To Use Kadi Patta For Thick, Healthy Tresses

Curry Leaves For Hair Growth: Have you been losing chunks of strains and wondering how to grow your hair faster? Don't worry, you are not alone. Many people experiences hair loss once they attend a certain age either because of heredity, fungal infection, tight hairstyles, damaging haircare, hormonal changes, chemotherapy, nutritional deficiency, stress or thyroid disease. Waiting for new hair growth can be frustrating, but it requires patience and proper routine, including m the right choice of hair care product for better hair health.

Curry Leaves Benefits For Hair Growth

Recently, curry leaves also known as kadi patta is resurfacing for its medicinal properties. Beyond its usage for diarrhoea, fever, vomiting, skin pigmentation, etc, this medicinal plant has been used for decades as a natural Ayurvedic remedy for hair loss. Multiple research supports that curry leaves consist powerful antioxidant and nutrition, that can strengthen scalp, promote hair grow, prevent hair greying and thinning.

Explaining all realms of curry leaves benefits, the National Institute of Health (NIH) states,"Essential oils and fresh leaf powder of M. koenigii are useful in seasoning food items and preparing ready-to-eat foods. Owing to the higher antimicrobial activities of the essential oil from leaf extracts, this oil can also be used as perfume and flavor agents in traditional practice. Fresh curry leaves are boiled with a coconut oil mixture until they are reduced to a black residue to produce an excellent hair tonic for retaining a normal hair tone and improving hair growth."

How To Use Curry Leaves For Hair Growth

There are multiple ways you can eat curry leaves into your daily routine for faster hair growth. Experts recommend that you can apply curry leaves oil into your hair care routine for thick and voluminous hair. Study suggests that curry leaves oil consist of protective agents that can reduce oxidative stress, resulting in reduced dandruff, scalp psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. You can also drink curry leaves tea that are packed with essential nutrients that are beneficial for your hair.

Despite its hair health benefits, curry leaves may not suit everyone leading to certain types of side effects. It is crucial to take a patch test before using curry leaves on your hair and scalp for the first time to check if you develop skin redness, rash or itchiness.

DIY Guide To Make Curry Leaves Hair Mask

To make curry leaves hair mask at home, follow the simple steps to get the best result for hair growth:

