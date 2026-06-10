Could FDA-approved sunscreen options reshape how Americans protect their skin?

New FDA-approved sunscreen options could expand sun protection choices in the United States. Experts examine their potential impact on skin health and safety.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : June 10, 2026 2:56 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Vijay Singhal

For the first time, FDA expands sunscreen options in 20 years.

The sunscreen aisle in the United States is getting a major update as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially permitted bemotrizinol (BEMT) a new sunscreen active that contains a new type of protective filter. This approval makes BEMT the first new active sunscreen ingredient in more than 25 years.

Although sunscreen products that contain bemotrizinol have been commercially available in other countries like in Europe, Asia and Australia for many years the ingredient has been inaccessible in the US because of strict regulatory standards.

"As promised in the Trump Administration's MAHA Strategy Report, HHS is advancing innovation by bringing a new sunscreen ingredient to the U.S. market for the first time in 20 years," Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, HHS Secretary said. "Bemotrizinol has been used safely in Europe for decades, and FDA's action will increase competition and consumer confidence in sunscreen products."

What Is Bemotrizinol or BEMT?

Bemotrizinol (BEMT) is a chemical ingredient sunscreen filter whose primary function is to intercept and absorb damaging ultraviolet (UV) radiation. In contrast to mineral sunscreen filters like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide the newly approved bemotrizinol filters are completely transparent and avoid the infamous white cast. Furthermore BEMT has been readily available and commonly used ingredient in sunscreen products in many countries and is among the top tier modern sunscreen filters. Its approval is expected to facilitate more innovation in American sunscreen products.

What makes this ingredient unique?

According to Dr. Vijay Singhal, Senior Consultant of Dermatology, Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute Delhi bemotrizinol offers excellent broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection which is often linked to skin ageing, cancer and skin burning. He said, "There aren't many adequate chemical UV filters in the marketplace that don't require mixtures with other filters. Bemotrizinol is also highly photostable which means that the filter will not degrade in the presence of sunlight but allow for the development of less viscous and greasy UV filters."

The first new sunscreen active ingredient in 20 years! As the temperatures heat up this summer, FDA is happy to announce expanded options for consumers. Learn more: https://t.co/01tLN5fyiUpic.twitter.com/EOTdvyZNrc U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 9, 2026

Is bemotrizinol safe?

Bemotrizinol is generally regarded as safe and effective (GRASE) according to the FDA. Through regulatory assessment bemotrizinol is found to have minimal absorption through the skin, lower systemic safety and positive. As per the USFDA this ingredient is safe for use in adults and even children aged above six months. Additionally the newly approved ingredient has been used in many European and other international markets for years allowing for even more post-marketing safety assessments.

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When can people access the sunscreen?

While the ingredient has been approved consumers may need to wait a little longer to actually see products with bemotrizinol. Industry experts note that sunscreen manufacturers are already developing formulations using the ingredient and that a few products will be available in stores by the end of the year. This ingredient approval is a step forward in sun safety as experts continuously argue that one of the best defenses against skin cancer is sun safety particularly through the use of sunscreen.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Consult a dermatologist or healthcare professional for personalized sunscreen recommendations.