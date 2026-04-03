Could baldness become rare by 2050? Expert explains the science behind hair loss

Hair loss may appear in different forms but new study claims that it is closely linked to the health of Hair Follicle Stem Cells which control the hair growth cycle. A team of researcher investigated how Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) can cause oxidative stress damaging the cells.

Hair loss affects millions of people worldwide where some people notice gradual thinning with age whereas others experience pattern baldness due to sudden shedding after stress or hair fall following illness. While these conditions have different names and triggers they share a common biological foundation: the health of Hair Follicle Stem Cells (HFSCs) located in the bulge region of the scalp. These remarkable cells drive every hair growth cycle coordinating the shift between growth (anagen), regression (catagen) and rest (telogen).

A study conducted by The Esthetic Clinics titled "Reactive Oxygen Species and Hair Follicle Stem Cell Dysfunction" published in Stem Cell Reviews and Reports has shed light on one of the key culprits behind HFSC dysfunction i.e. reactive oxygen species (ROS). Healthcare professionals note that understanding their role and addressing it fundamentally could change how we approach hair loss treatment.

How oxidative stress cause hair loss?

Reactive oxygen species (ROS) are unstable molecules produced naturally in our body during processes such as energy generation inside cells. According to Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Clinical Scientist and Research Mentor, QR678 told Healthsite that ROS in small amounts are not harmful. In fact they play a useful role in regulating biological signals that control when hair follicles grow, rest or shed. The doctor said that this balance is important for maintaining healthy hair cycles.

The Clinical Scientist warn that the problems arise when ROS levels increase beyond the body's ability to control them. However the study shows that when ROS accumulate beyond normal levels due to factors such as ultraviolet exposure, pollution, psychological stress or ageing they begin to damage the very cells responsible for hair regeneration.

What the study reveals about hair loss

Excess oxidative stress can harm hair follicle stem cells at multiple levels. The study explains that ROS can damage DNA within these cells triggering cellular repair pathways. When this damage persists then stem cells may enter a state of senescence where they stop dividing and lose their ability to generate new hair.

The finding also showed that oxidative stress alters important proteins that regulate follicle signalling pathways. At the same time lipid damage in cell membranes and mitochondrial dysfunction reduces the energy available for normal cellular activity. This creates a cycle in which damaged mitochondria generate even more reactive oxygen species.

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Dr. Rinky explains, "Over time these processes are accompanied by chronic inflammation in the scalp causing inflammatory molecules released in response to oxidative stress further weaken the follicle environment. Gradually this impact may shrink hair follicles and produce thinner hair strands which is a hallmark of conditions such as androgenetic alopecia."

Hair loss treatment

The Clinical Scientist mentions that understanding these mechanisms is a helping guide for newer treatment approaches aimed at protecting hair follicle stem cells and restoring a healthier follicular environment. She said, "Lifestyle measures that reduce oxidative stress and therapies that support follicle signalling pathways are becoming increasingly important. Clinical studies on treatments such as QR678 Neo which combines biomimetic peptides and growth factors have shown encouraging improvements in hair density and thickness by supporting hair follicle stem cell activity."

"While genetics and ageing will always play a role in hair loss, advances in our understanding of oxidative stress and follicle biology suggest that earlier and more targeted interventions could make hair thinning far more manageable in the years ahead," she concludes.

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