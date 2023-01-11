What are resurfacing lasers? What do they do?

What Is LASER: Are Hair Removal And Tattoo Removal Lasers The Same?

Laser In Dermatology: 'Light Amplification by Stimulated Emission of Radiation' is the acronym of LASER. Radiation does not mean it can harm your DNA or your cells. Lasers are used in the treatment of cancer to destroy cancer cells selectively. Laser energy can penetrate only up to a specific layer of the skin and not beneath. Therefore, it does not harm your internal organs. Only the eyes can get affected. Hence, protective eye shields are to be used before the procedure. All about laser in dermatology by Dr Jaishree Sharad.

Are Hair Removal And Tattoo Removal Lasers The Same?

No, lasers are different types with specific wavelengths for various treatments. For example, a long pulse diode or a long pulse Nd Yag, an Alexandrite laser are used for removing hair. A Q-switched Nd Yag or pico laser is used to remove tattoos.

How Many Sessions For Laser Hair Removal Does One Need In PCOS?

A female needs 8-10 sessions, whereas a male needs 12-15 sessions spaced 4-6 weeks apart to get rid of hair. But if a girl has polycystic ovaries, raised prolactin levels, androgen levels, or even insulin resistance, her response to the laser will be extremely slow, and laser sessions may go on and on. Also, in males taking anabolic steroids or growth hormones, the response to the laser is slow or even zero. So, one must check all hormones before going for laser hair removal. Get the hormonal imbalance treated, lose weight and then expect fabulous results. Or else be prepared to do multiple sessions.

Laser Hair Removal And Pregnancy: Before, During And After?

Laser is a very safe procedure, and there is no evidence of laser hair removal affecting pregnancy. But if you plan to conceive, it's better to consult your doctor before starting the laser hair removal procedure the hormonal changes in pregnancy result in an increase in pigmentation and hair growth in a female. The results of lasers can be unpredictable; also, there are no studies conducted to provide safety to mothers and babies; hence lasers are best avoided during pregnancy. Laser hair treatments can be resumed after three months post-delivery when most hormone levels are normalized.

What Are Resurfacing Lasers? What Do They Do?

Resurfacing lasers are fractional CO2 and Fractional erbium lasers. They are non-invasive lasers. They create multiple microscopic injuries over the treated area. These minute injuries release numerous growth factors, which cause new collagen formation and remodelling of the existing ones. As the collagen remodels, the skin tightens, giving an anti-ageing effect. They treat scars or depressions post-acne, accident scars or scars after burns or surgeries. They also reduce fine lines, open pores and stretch marks.

